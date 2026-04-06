After the strike on "Kremniy El" in Bryansk, Russians are urgently resuming production - ATESH

After the strike on the "Kremniy El" plant in Bryansk, the Russian side is trying to conceal the extent of the damage and restore the enterprise's operations as quickly as possible. Damage to the production area, increased security, and emergency work have been recorded at the facility, according to "ATESH", writes UNN.

Details

According to the movement, agents conducted reconnaissance on the plant's territory after the strike on March 10. They recorded damaged structures near the production workshops, as well as a destroyed section of the road within the enterprise's perimeter.

"ATESH" claims that the Russians are trying to quickly mask the traces of hits with improvised means. At the same time, security at the facility has been sharply increased.

Why this plant is important

"Kremniy El" is considered one of the key Russian manufacturers of semiconductor components. The enterprise, according to "ATESH", supplies microchips and electronic modules for the control systems of "Iskander" missile systems and "Pantsir" anti-aircraft systems.

That is why, as the movement notes, the plant is currently operating not in normal mode, but in an urgent recovery format. "ATESH" added that they continue to monitor the facility and transmit the collected information to the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

The "Kremniy El" plant in Bryansk was attacked by Storm Shadow missiles, damage to production facilities recorded - General Staff