After a sunny Monday, Ukraine will be hit by a cold snap and rains from November 4, and Kyiv expects +10 degrees

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1552 views

After a sunny Monday, November 3, cold weather and rains will return to Ukraine. In the west and north, the air temperature will drop to +9+13 degrees, and Kyiv expects a cold snap to +10 degrees and rain.

After a sunny Monday, Ukraine will be hit by a cold snap and rains from November 4, and Kyiv expects +10 degrees

Monday, November 3, is the best synoptic day. On November 4, the air temperature will drop in the west and north of Ukraine. Light rains are expected in Vinnytsia, Cherkasy, and Poltava regions. This is reported by UNN with reference to the forecast of forecaster Natalka Didenko.

Details

Today, from the nearest perspective, is the best synoptic day! Sun and warmth. Be sure to go outside!

- Didenko noted about the weather on November 3.

But already on Tuesday, a cold atmospheric front will arrive, which will cause occasional precipitation and a drop in temperature. On Tuesday, November 4, light rains are expected in Vinnytsia, Cherkasy, and Poltava regions. The air temperature on Tuesday will drop in the western regions, in the northern regions, as well as in Vinnytsia and Cherkasy regions, to daytime +9+13 degrees, Didenko writes.

In the south, in most central regions and in the east, it will still be warm: the next day, +12+16 is expected there. Moreover, in the south, it will be up to +18 degrees in some places.

Weather in the capital of Ukraine

In Kyiv, on November 4, it will get colder to +10 degrees, the sky will be covered with clouds, and rain is expected.

Didenko adds:

On November 4-5, cool weather will prevail in Ukraine. From November 6 to 10, it will get warmer. From November 11-12, a significant cold snap is expected, at night to "minuses", during the day gradually, in the second half of next (next!) week - to +2+8 degrees.

Recall

This week in Ukraine will be rainy, covering most regions. But by the weekend, clearings and a slight warming are expected.

Ihor Telezhnikov

Weather and environment
Frosts in Ukraine
Rains in Ukraine
Vinnytsia Oblast
Cherkasy Oblast
Poltava Oblast
Ukraine
Kyiv