A woman was found who robbed the grave of the youngest defender of "Azovstal" Hryntsevych "Grinka": she says she was drunk

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law
07:36 PM • 9756 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
03:18 PM • 97326 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 161707 views

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.

April 3, 01:29 PM • 102251 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 338457 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 171580 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 143593 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 195746 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

April 2, 07:23 PM • 124231 views

Ukraine has returned 11 children from the occupied territories and Russia

April 2, 06:52 PM • 108047 views

Semi-final of the Ukrainian Football Cup: participants determined

A woman was found who robbed the grave of the youngest defender of "Azovstal" Hryntsevych "Grinka": she says she was drunk

Kyiv • UNN

 • 24302 views

The thief turned out to be a 39-year-old local resident who explained her actions by alcohol intoxication. She faces responsibility for desecrating the grave.

A woman was found who robbed the grave of the youngest defender of "Azovstal" Hryntsevych "Grinka": she says she was drunk

The woman who robbed the grave of the youngest defender of "Azovstal" Nazariy Hryntsevych (call sign - Hryenka) has been found. She could not explain her actions. This was reported by the Vinnytsia region police, writes UNN.

Through conducted investigative and operational measures and with the help of surveillance cameras, law enforcement officers established that a 39-year-old resident of Vinnytsia was involved in the criminal offense. Stolen items were also found at the suspect's home,

- the statement reads.

According to the offender, she committed the crime while intoxicated. She could not explain her actions. This fact is being investigated under Part 2 of Article 297 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (Desecration of a grave, other burial site or a corpse).

Currently, investigative actions are being carried out with the woman, and the results of the appointed examinations are expected, based on the conclusions of which final procedural decisions will be made.

We remind you

On March 30, a resident of the city of Vinnytsia contacted the police with a report that unknown persons had stolen a wooden mace and three candles from the grave of her son, a soldier with the call sign "Hrinka" (the youngest defender of "Azovstal" Nazariy Hryntsevych - ed.) at the "Sabariv-1" cemetery.

In social networks, Nazariy's mother, Marianna Hryntsevych, said that the stolen candles were expensive, and the mace was brought from Zakarpattia.

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

SocietyCrimes and emergencies
