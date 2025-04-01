A woman was found who robbed the grave of the youngest defender of "Azovstal" Hryntsevych "Grinka": she says she was drunk
Kyiv • UNN
The thief turned out to be a 39-year-old local resident who explained her actions by alcohol intoxication. She faces responsibility for desecrating the grave.
The woman who robbed the grave of the youngest defender of "Azovstal" Nazariy Hryntsevych (call sign - Hryenka) has been found. She could not explain her actions. This was reported by the Vinnytsia region police, writes UNN.
Through conducted investigative and operational measures and with the help of surveillance cameras, law enforcement officers established that a 39-year-old resident of Vinnytsia was involved in the criminal offense. Stolen items were also found at the suspect's home,
According to the offender, she committed the crime while intoxicated. She could not explain her actions. This fact is being investigated under Part 2 of Article 297 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (Desecration of a grave, other burial site or a corpse).
Currently, investigative actions are being carried out with the woman, and the results of the appointed examinations are expected, based on the conclusions of which final procedural decisions will be made.
We remind you
On March 30, a resident of the city of Vinnytsia contacted the police with a report that unknown persons had stolen a wooden mace and three candles from the grave of her son, a soldier with the call sign "Hrinka" (the youngest defender of "Azovstal" Nazariy Hryntsevych - ed.) at the "Sabariv-1" cemetery.
In social networks, Nazariy's mother, Marianna Hryntsevych, said that the stolen candles were expensive, and the mace was brought from Zakarpattia.