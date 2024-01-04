A woman was brutally murdered in a flower shop in Kyiv: a suspect was detained

In Kyiv, a man attacked a flower shop clerk, stabbed her numerous times, then took off her gold jewelry and fled. The suspect was detained, UNN reports with reference to the Kyiv police.

Details

A woman with injuries was found in a flower shop on Holosiivskyi Avenue in the morning of January 2.

Officers of the Criminal Police together with specialists of the Criminal Analysis Department launched operational and search activities.

The head of the Criminal Investigation Department of the Kyiv Police, Andriy Kichuk, said that as a result of the painstaking work of all the involved Kyiv police units, the police reconstructed the chronology of events and identified the man involved in the woman's murder.

"That evening, a 54-year-old saleswoman was inside a flower shop. Around twelve o'clock in the morning, an unknown man entered the store, started talking to her and left the kiosk a few minutes later. Later, the man returned, attacked the woman and randomly stabbed her numerous times in the body. The attacker then took the victim's gold jewelry and fled the scene. One of the versions of this grave crime is murder for mercenary reasons," said Kichuk.

A day after the crime, the operatives detained the suspect in Holosiivskyi district of Kyiv. It was a 37-year-old foreigner who does not have a permanent place of residence in the capital. Investigators seized material evidence from him: three gold rings that belonged to the victim.

"The Investigative Department of the Holosiivskyi Police Department under the procedural supervision of the Holosiivskyi District Prosecutor's Office served the suspect a notice of suspicion of committing a criminal offense under paragraph 6 of Part 2 of Article 115 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine - premeditated murder committed for mercenary motives. He was detained in accordance with Article 208 of the Criminal Procedure Code of Ukraine, the issue of choosing a type of detention is being decided. He faces imprisonment for up to fifteen years or life imprisonment with confiscation of property. In addition, we are checking the involvement of the detainee in committing other crimes in the capital and Ukraine," added Kichuk.