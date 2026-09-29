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A vessel carrying Mercedes Sprinter vans became stuck in the port due to low water levels on the Rhine.

Kyiv • UNN

 • 320 views

A cargo vessel carrying Mercedes Sprinter vans ran aground in the port. Some of the vehicles may be unloaded to reduce its draft.

A vessel carrying Mercedes Sprinter vans became stuck in the port due to low water levels on the Rhine.

A cargo vessel carrying Mercedes Sprinter vans from the plant in Düsseldorf to Rotterdam became stranded in a port basin due to low water levels in the Rhine, UNN reports, citing DW.

Details

According to police, the 135-meter-long and 12-meter-wide vessel ran aground after an unsuccessful maneuver and has been unable to leave the port since September 28. It cannot yet be towed away, as this could damage the vessel.

The port administration said that the captain had probably misjudged the weight of the cargo. The transport operator Mosolf is trying to free the vessel using its own thrusters. If successful, some of the vans will be unloaded to reduce the vessel's draft, after which another attempt will be made to reach the Rhine.

The water crisis on the Dniester is deepening: Ukraine can no longer ensure the minimum water discharge29.09.26, 20:41 • 3668 views

Drought and a lack of precipitation have led to record-low water levels in the Rhine. As a result, many cargo vessels have been forced to reduce their loads or suspend voyages altogether, driving up costs. Mercedes said that deliveries of vehicles from the Düsseldorf plant have not yet been disrupted thanks to alternative rail and road transport.

Antonina Tumanova

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