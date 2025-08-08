A series of explosions rocked Melitopol: part of the city is without electricity

$41.460.15
Trump and Putin could meet as early as Monday, Rome among options - Fox News
Exclusive
09:44 AM • 22457 views
Shooting at Cherkasy "McDonald's": details of the incident revealed
09:33 AM • 18936 views
The Supreme Court put an end to the case of Concord Bank without considering its merits - Olena Sosedka
09:21 AM • 17488 views
Government made an economic forecast: under the worst-case scenario - 2.4% GDP growth and 9.9% inflation
Exclusive
09:00 AM • 29628 views
A third of graduates found jobs, while some had to retrain: The Employment Service spoke about the situation on the labor market
07:40 AM • 18862 views
Parliament may consider legalizing crypto as early as next week - MP
06:06 AM • 42344 views
How much will it cost to get a child ready for school: the cost of a basic set in 2025
August 8, 04:04 AM • 48557 views
Today, Viktoria Roshchyna is being laid to rest: details of the case of the journalist who died in Russian captivity
August 7, 09:06 PM • 28552 views
Putin should not meet with Zelensky before our meeting - Trump
Exclusive
August 7, 03:56 PM • 96206 views
Instead of vital ones – ascorbic acid: what's wrong with the 30% discounted medicines listPhoto
Publications
Exclusives
Popular news
The first manifestation of the Kremlin's new imperial policy: the Ministry of Foreign Affairs made a statement on the anniversary of Russia's attack on GeorgiaAugust 8, 02:28 AM • 33885 views
Ukraine and Romania will jointly build a bridge across the Tysa RiverPhotoAugust 8, 02:56 AM • 25177 views
New Polish President began his term with a conflict with Tusk: the reason is the airport06:38 AM • 25375 views
IAEA at substations: new mission revealed risks for Ukraine's NPPs07:29 AM • 28081 views
Old equipment, new challenges: what threatens the technical resource of Ukrainian aviation08:20 AM • 30580 views
Publications
A third of graduates found jobs, while some had to retrain: The Employment Service spoke about the situation on the labor market
Exclusive
09:00 AM • 29700 views
Old equipment, new challenges: what threatens the technical resource of Ukrainian aviation08:20 AM • 31694 views
How much will it cost to get a child ready for school: the cost of a basic set in 202506:06 AM • 42392 views
Today, Viktoria Roshchyna is being laid to rest: details of the case of the journalist who died in Russian captivityAugust 8, 04:04 AM • 48600 views
Instead of vital ones – ascorbic acid: what's wrong with the 30% discounted medicines listPhoto
Exclusive
August 7, 03:56 PM • 96248 views
UNN Lite
For a quick snack: top original sandwiches from around the worldPhotoAugust 7, 11:02 AM • 134245 views
Netflix presented the first part of the second season of "Wednesday": more mysteries and family dramasAugust 6, 10:39 AM • 150730 views
"House of the Dragon" star Matt Smith joins "Star Wars" - MediaAugust 6, 07:07 AM • 158322 views
Rapper Diddy appealed to Trump for a pardon - reportAugust 6, 05:58 AM • 148538 views
Tom Holland showed the first footage from the new movie "Spider-Man: A New Day"PhotoAugust 4, 03:58 PM • 158268 views
A series of explosions rocked Melitopol: part of the city is without electricity

Kyiv • UNN

 • 546 views

A series of powerful explosions rocked Melitopol after a missile threat was announced. A significant part of the city was left without power, and there were no casualties.

A series of explosions rocked Melitopol: part of the city is without electricity

In the occupied city of Melitopol, Zaporizhzhia region, a series of powerful explosions occurred today, half an hour after a missile alert was announced. As a result, a significant part of the city was left without electricity. This was reported by UNN with reference to Petro Andryushchenko, head of the Center for the Study of Occupation.

Details

At 12:30 there was an explosion, and now we haven't heard it either.
Center - heard.

- locals write.

Details

In the city of Melitopol, explosions occurred in the last 30 minutes, causing a large-scale power outage. No casualties have been reported so far, but residents report panic and significant inconvenience due to the lack of electricity. Rescue services are working to restore power and assess the consequences.

A good end to the week has begun

- Andryushchenko noted.

Five "Kadyrovites" blew up on the outskirts of occupied Melitopol: DIU showed video8/2/25, 2:53 PM • 5200 views

Veronika Marchenko

