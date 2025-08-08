A series of explosions rocked Melitopol: part of the city is without electricity

In the occupied city of Melitopol, Zaporizhzhia region, a series of powerful explosions occurred today, half an hour after a missile alert was announced. As a result, a significant part of the city was left without electricity. This was reported by UNN with reference to Petro Andryushchenko, head of the Center for the Study of Occupation.

Details

At 12:30 there was an explosion, and now we haven't heard it either.

Center - heard.

- locals write.

In the city of Melitopol, explosions occurred in the last 30 minutes, causing a large-scale power outage. No casualties have been reported so far, but residents report panic and significant inconvenience due to the lack of electricity. Rescue services are working to restore power and assess the consequences.

A good end to the week has begun - Andryushchenko noted.

