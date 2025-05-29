$41.590.09
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

A scheme to embezzle combat payments has been exposed in the Mykolaiv region: more than 500 people did not participate in hostilities, but received funds

Kyiv • UNN

 • 356 views

The leadership of the military unit forged documents to accrue payments to those who did not participate in combat operations. The damage to the state is estimated at almost 8 million hryvnias.

A scheme to embezzle combat payments has been exposed in the Mykolaiv region: more than 500 people did not participate in hostilities, but received funds

The leadership of a military unit in the Mykolaiv region was exposed for illegally accruing "combat" payments.

UNN reports with reference to the State Bureau of Investigation.

Details

In the Mykolaiv region, employees of the SBI exposed an illegal mechanism for accruing combat payments to military personnel who were not actually in the areas of hostilities and did not directly participate in them. According to the investigation, the scheme operated during March-June 2024 in one of the military units in the Mykolaiv region.

It was organized by the chief of staff together with his brother, who held the position of head of one of the units of the same unit, and his assistant.

- reports the SBI report.

The defendants falsified documentation. Thus, the leaders, along with fifty other servicemen of the unit, allegedly participated in hostilities. For three months of such "service", the state suffered losses of almost UAH 8 million, the SBI investigation reports.

The chief of staff, who organized the illegal scheme, and his accomplices have been notified of suspicion of abuse of office and forgery (Part 2 of Article 28, Part 2 of Article 364, Part 2 of Article 28, Part 1 of Article 366 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine). The issue of choosing a preventive measure and suspension from office is being resolved.

They face up to 6 years in prison for what they have done.

Let us remind you

UNN reported: a large-scale scheme was uncovered in the 110th Separate Mechanized Brigade at the beginning of the year, according to which more than 50 servicemen avoided performing their duties. For half their salary, they could not show up for work.

An official of one of the military units in the Vinnytsia region illegally оформлено combat payments for UAH 4.8 million to military personnel who were in the rear. 

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

