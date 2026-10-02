A Russian Su-35 fighter jet shot down its own helicopter in friendly fire — it was mistaken for a UAV

$44.830.1550.700.02
ukenru
02:58 PM • 44 views
Russia has struck Kyiv’s Southern Bridge once again; there has been a hit — mayor
02:16 PM • 4210 views
"There is no financial gap" - EU made a new statement regarding funding for Ukraine
12:27 PM • 14134 views
The Russian Federation is planning hybrid operations on the territory of the EU and NATO — the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine named the likely targets and warned its partners
12:14 PM • 14216 views
The Metro is ready to resume traffic on the Southern Bridge during a “yellow” alert — the Mayor of Kyiv named the condition
10:21 AM • 17950 views
EU allocated €2.9 billion to Ukraine and emphasized reforms for further payments - Zelenskyy responded
October 2, 08:33 AM • 22237 views
Zelenskyy reported that Putin lifted restrictions on strikes, and Russia intensified attacks on civilian targets - FT
Exclusive
October 2, 08:25 AM • 19835 views
Regular power outages in Ukraine — will there be a blackout this year?
October 2, 08:09 AM • 16433 views
Ukraine submitted law on national minorities, Hungary approved it: more achieved than under the Orbán government in 10 years
October 2, 06:52 AM • 20447 views
Up to 1,000 missiles, drones and bombs: Russia plans the "most powerful blow" in an attempt to "freeze" Ukraine - NYT
October 2, 06:37 AM • 17526 views
Trump administration is redirecting aid under the Ukraine law to Latin America - WP
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Cookie Policy
Terms of Use
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+15°
1.9m/s
40%
762mm
Popular news
The court extended the preventive measures for Odrex doctors accused of medical negligenceOctober 2, 07:15 AM • 31561 views
Top 10 Comedies for the Weekend: Films That Will Help You Relax and Have a LaughPhotoOctober 2, 08:07 AM • 37532 views
A new trailer for the film "Scrooge and the Spirits of Christmas" starring Johnny Depp has been releasedVideoOctober 2, 08:29 AM • 25940 views
Halle Berry's ex-husband accused the actress of abusing their 12-year-old son10:25 AM • 18397 views
Ukraine is preparing to resume flights, but domestic airlines may not wait for it10:40 AM • 19165 views
Publications
Kickbacks through charitable foundations: the ESBU is investigating a scheme involving the purchase of medical equipment, in which Bogomolets National Medical University figures12:36 PM • 11561 views
Ukraine is preparing to resume flights, but domestic airlines may not wait for it10:40 AM • 19417 views
Top 10 Comedies for the Weekend: Films That Will Help You Relax and Have a LaughPhotoOctober 2, 08:07 AM • 37877 views
The court extended the preventive measures for Odrex doctors accused of medical negligenceOctober 2, 07:15 AM • 31803 views
International Coffee Day: the history of the holiday, the origin of the beverage, and the arrival of coffee in UkraineOctober 1, 02:54 PM • 59198 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ursula von der Leyen
Donald Trump
Emmanuel Macron
Xi Jinping
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
France
Belarus
Volyn Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
In Cairo, a mural depicting Black Tutankhamun and Nefertiti was painted over02:15 PM • 2858 views
In Russia, Kanye West’s sold-out concerts were canceled due to complaints about the show and the “glorification of Hitler”01:15 PM • 6458 views
Halle Berry's ex-husband accused the actress of abusing their 12-year-old son10:25 AM • 18656 views
A new trailer for the film "Scrooge and the Spirits of Christmas" starring Johnny Depp has been releasedVideoOctober 2, 08:29 AM • 26182 views
Top 10 Comedies for the Weekend: Films That Will Help You Relax and Have a LaughPhotoOctober 2, 08:07 AM • 37877 views
Actual
Film
Dassault Rafale
ChatGPT
Social network
Bild

A Russian Su-35 fighter jet shot down its own helicopter in friendly fire — it was mistaken for a UAV

Kyiv • UNN

 • 412 views

In the Voronezh region, a Su-35 mistook a Mi-8 for a drone and opened fire. The pilot, navigator and air gunner were killed.

A Russian Su-35 fighter jet shot down its own helicopter in friendly fire — it was mistaken for a UAV

A Russian Mi-8 helicopter in Russia’s Voronezh region was shot down by their own Su-35, which mistook it for a drone. This was reported by Russian media, writes UNN.

Details

On October 1, while repelling a massive drone attack, the helicopter struck a Russian Su-35 fighter jet. The fighter jet’s crew mistakenly identified the Mi-8 helicopter as an enemy drone and opened fire.

The helicopter crashed in the Anninsky district of the Voronezh region, approximately 80 km from Voronezh. The pilot, navigator, and aerial gunner were killed.

A military helicopter crashed in the Russian Federation, killing the crew01.10.26, 21:39 • 7474 views

The Russian Telegram channel Fighterbomber did not directly name the cause of the incident, but wrote that it was “classic.”

“The cause is classic, one that humanity is unlikely ever to overcome, despite AI, robots, neural networks, friend-or-foe identification systems, and other wonders of science and technology. They all pale before His Excellency—the f***ing idiot,” the post reads.

Another Russian Telegram channel, Eye of Horus, writes that the Mi-8 was on the takeoff pad and, after a UAV threat was announced, began taking off, after which it came under fire from the Su-35.

A Tu-95 bomber has crashed in russia; one of these aircraft bombed Okhmatdyt — what is known about the aircraft29.09.26, 17:38 • 50967 views

Olga Rozgon

News of the World
AI (artificial intelligence)
Mi-8