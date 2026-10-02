A Russian Su-35 fighter jet shot down its own helicopter in friendly fire — it was mistaken for a UAV

A Russian Mi-8 helicopter in Russia’s Voronezh region was shot down by their own Su-35, which mistook it for a drone. This was reported by Russian media, writes UNN.

Details

On October 1, while repelling a massive drone attack, the helicopter struck a Russian Su-35 fighter jet. The fighter jet’s crew mistakenly identified the Mi-8 helicopter as an enemy drone and opened fire.

The helicopter crashed in the Anninsky district of the Voronezh region, approximately 80 km from Voronezh. The pilot, navigator, and aerial gunner were killed.

A military helicopter crashed in the Russian Federation, killing the crew

The Russian Telegram channel Fighterbomber did not directly name the cause of the incident, but wrote that it was “classic.”

“The cause is classic, one that humanity is unlikely ever to overcome, despite AI, robots, neural networks, friend-or-foe identification systems, and other wonders of science and technology. They all pale before His Excellency—the f***ing idiot,” the post reads.

Another Russian Telegram channel, Eye of Horus, writes that the Mi-8 was on the takeoff pad and, after a UAV threat was announced, began taking off, after which it came under fire from the Su-35.

A Tu-95 bomber has crashed in russia; one of these aircraft bombed Okhmatdyt — what is known about the aircraft