A Russian clone of the official website of the State Border Guard Service was found on the Internet, the resource was blocked
Kyiv • UNN
A website was found on the Internet that copied the structure of the official SBGS website. Cybersecurity established a Russian trace, blocked the resource and urged citizens to consume information critically.
A website was found on the Internet that copied the shell and structure of the official website of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine. Cybersecurity detected a Russian trace and blocked the resource, UNN reports, citing the SBGS.
According to the SBGS, the resource duplicated most of the headlines and news published by the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine, but could be used to spread disinformation or other destructive influence.
The cybersecurity of the State Border Guard Service found that the domain name of the fake website was registered by a Russian domain name registrar. Thanks to the measures taken, the resource that copied the official website of the Ukrainian Border Guard Service was blocked.
The SBGS urged citizens to critically consume information and develop media literacy.
