A resident of Kherson region suffered from explosives dropped by a drone

In the Kherson region, as a result of the discharge of explosives from a drone, a local resident was injured. This is reported by the Kherson RMA, reports UNN.

Details

On Wednesday, a 61-year-old local resident was injured in the Kherson region due to the discharge of explosives from a drone.

According to the information, the man was hospitalized with a shrapnel wound to the chest, so that doctors would provide him with the necessary assistance.

Recall

In addition, on May 29, enemy troops hit the village of Dneprovskoye in the Kherson region with a drone. A 59-year-old man who was in serious condition was injured there.

Russian troops hit a village in Kherson region with a drone, injuring a man