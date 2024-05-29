Russian troops hit a village in Kherson region with a drone, injuring a man

Today, on May 29, Russian troops hit the village of Dneprovskoye in the Kherson region with a drone. A man was injured, he is in serious condition. This is reported by the head of the Kherson RMA Alexander Prokudin, writes UNN.

In the village of Dneprovskoye, a 59-year-old man was hit by a Russian drone. An ambulance took him to the hospital in serious condition., - the message says.

Details

It is noted that the victim received an explosive injury, a shrapnel wound to the leg, and also lost part of the arm.

Recall

In Novodmitrovka, Kherson region, two men aged 28 and 50 were wounded by explosives dropped from a Russian drone.