Russian troops hit a village in Kherson region with a drone, injuring a man
Kyiv • UNN
Russian troops launched a drone strike on a village in the Kherson region, wounding a 59-year-old man who suffered an explosive injury, a shrapnel wound to his leg and lost part of his arm.
Today, on May 29, Russian troops hit the village of Dneprovskoye in the Kherson region with a drone. A man was injured, he is in serious condition. This is reported by the head of the Kherson RMA Alexander Prokudin, writes UNN.
In the village of Dneprovskoye, a 59-year-old man was hit by a Russian drone. An ambulance took him to the hospital in serious condition.,
Details
It is noted that the victim received an explosive injury, a shrapnel wound to the leg, and also lost part of the arm.
Recall
In Novodmitrovka, Kherson region, two men aged 28 and 50 were wounded by explosives dropped from a Russian drone.