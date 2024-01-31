A process that is always ongoing: a representative of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine on a cyberattack that cut off special communications between Russian armed forces units

The cyberattack continues, but Ukraine has already found important documents, in addition, the special communication between the military units of the occupant has been disrupted - this has caused them great harm, because without special communication, it is very problematic to control the troops of the Russian Federal Security Service.

The representative of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine Andriy Chernyak told about it on the air of Suspilne TV channel, UNN reports .

As of now, the cyberattack continues. We are now collecting all the information we need to analyze it and pass it on to the units of the Security and Defense Forces for further targeting of the targets we see in these documents that were in these servers - said a specialist of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine.

It was also noted that the cyberattack cut off communications between enemy military units, including those of the Ministry of Defense.

We have stopped its operation for now - Chernyak emphasized.

According to a representative of the GUR, the cyberattack provides some time for Ukrainian units to carry out certain maneuvers that the enemy will not know about for some time. Since the documents were obtained, the Armed Forces will act knowing what the enemy's plans were.

When asked about the time it takes to implement cyberattacks and their continuation, the DIU representative noted that "the preparation of such attacks is a process that always lasts," but depends on the complexity of the situation and the actual location of the servers.

The time may vary, but we do it every day," emphasized the representative of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine.

To recap

A massive Internet outage in Russia is the result of an attack by the Main Directorate of Ukrainian Intelligence. It is noted that our cyber specialists "put down" the special communications server of the Russian Ministry of Defense.

UNN also reported that on Sunday, the Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War suffered a DDoS attack that temporarily restricted access to some functions. As of Monday , experts confirmed that all services are operating normally.

