Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 107018 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 115328 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 157933 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 161082 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 259416 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 175752 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 166590 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148496 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 231238 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113132 views

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

March 1, 08:39 PM • 55338 views
March 1, 08:57 PM • 62582 views
March 1, 09:14 PM • 61029 views
March 1, 10:11 PM • 39347 views
12:27 AM • 52085 views
February 28, 02:39 PM • 259361 views
February 28, 09:20 AM • 231208 views
February 28, 06:23 AM • 216843 views
February 27, 01:15 PM • 242385 views
February 27, 11:50 AM • 228833 views
March 1, 06:49 PM • 106972 views
March 1, 05:32 PM • 81610 views
March 1, 04:47 PM • 87049 views
March 1, 11:06 AM • 114806 views
March 1, 08:56 AM • 115621 views
A process that is always ongoing: a representative of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine on a cyberattack that cut off special communications between Russian armed forces units

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 20959 views

Ukrainian GUR specialists carried out a cyberattack that greatly complicated the work of the special communications of the Russian Armed Forces, so controlling enemy troops can be very problematic or even impossible. In addition, they managed to obtain important documents and learn what the enemy's plans were.

The cyberattack continues, but Ukraine has already found important documents, in addition, the special communication between the military units of the occupant has been disrupted - this has caused them great harm, because without special communication, it is very problematic to control the troops of the Russian Federal Security Service.

The representative of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine Andriy Chernyak told about it on the air of Suspilne TV channel, UNN reports .

As of now, the cyberattack continues. We are now collecting all the information we need to analyze it and pass it on to the units of the Security and Defense Forces for further targeting of the targets we see in these documents that were in these servers

- said a specialist of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine.

It was also noted that the cyberattack cut off communications between enemy military units, including those of the Ministry of Defense.

We have stopped its operation for now

- Chernyak emphasized.

According to a representative of the GUR, the cyberattack provides some time for Ukrainian units to carry out certain maneuvers that the enemy will not know about for some time. Since the documents were obtained, the Armed Forces will act knowing what the enemy's plans were.

When asked about the time it takes to implement cyberattacks and their continuation, the DIU representative noted that "the preparation of such attacks is a process that always lasts," but depends on the complexity of the situation and the actual location of the servers.

The time may vary, but we do it every day," emphasized the representative of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine.

Armored vehicles, shells and missiles for air defense: Germany announces new military aid package for Ukraine31.01.24, 13:03 • 24965 views

To recap

A massive Internet outage in Russia is the result of an attack by the Main Directorate of Ukrainian Intelligence. It is noted that our cyber specialists "put down" the special communications server of the Russian Ministry of Defense.

UNN also reported that on Sunday, the Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War suffered a DDoS attack that temporarily restricted access to some functions. As of Monday , experts confirmed that all services are operating normally.

The United States is planning a solution that will allow it to provide assistance to Ukraine with weapons31.01.24, 12:09 • 22929 views

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

War

