Powerful explosion rang out in a port in Iran, the reasons are being investigated

A large explosion occurred in the Iranian port of Shahid Rajaee today at noon. The reasons are currently being clarified. This was reported by the head of the crisis management organization of Hormozgan province, Tasnim News reports, UNN writes.

Details

"The head of the crisis management organization of Hormozgan province reported that a powerful explosion occurred in the port of Shahid Rajaee at noon," the publication reads.

According to the official, the cause of the explosion is currently unknown.

It is also reported that the explosion damaged an administrative building in the port, which is located just kilometers from the provincial capital of Bandar Abbas.

The explosion was also felt in Bandar Abbas and on Qeshm Island in the Persian Gulf.

