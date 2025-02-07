A modern surgical department has been opened in a rural hospital in Khmelnytsky Oblast.

Bilohirsk Multidisciplinary Hospital in Khmelnytsky Oblast has completed a large-scale reconstruction of its surgical department. This week, the renovated surgical inpatient department was opened in the main building of the hospital. Now the residents of the community have access to modern medical equipment, UNN reports.

Details

The reconstruction of the department lasted from mid-2023. As part of the reconstruction, the premises of one of the floors of the hospital's main building were overhauled, ventilation and lighting were updated, modern medical equipment and furniture were purchased, and operating rooms and break rooms for medical staff were equipped.

The reconstruction work was funded from the local budget and with the support of local businesses. An important partner in this project was the Ridnyi Krai branch of MHP's Western Hub, together with its strategic partner, the MHP-Hromada Charitable Foundation. They financed the purchase of equipment for the operating rooms for UAH 1 million.

We are pleased to see that Belogorye now has such a surgical department. This means that residents of our communities can receive high-quality medical care here, locally, in comfortable conditions, using modern equipment, from first-class specialists. The community is implementing many important projects that improve the quality of life. And our company regularly supports it - comments Viktor Koryagin, Director of MHP Western Hub.

Lyudmyla Baranchuk, Regional Social Projects Manager at MHP-Community Charitable Foundation, stated that every community wants to have access to high-quality and modern medical care. However, in the context of a large-scale war, hospitals, especially local ones, need support to meet modern standards and provide proper treatment. That is why the MHP-Hromada Charitable Foundation helps communities to solve their urgent problems, she said.

“We understand how difficult it is for hospitals today. On the one hand, they face a heavy workload, and on the other hand, underfunding. Therefore, as a charitable foundation, we strive to be a reliable partner for active communities, supporting them in this difficult time. This will allow people to receive services in their locality without the need to travel to the regional center for surgeries, and will relieve the regional hospital. By helping local medical institutions, we are making an investment in our future,” Baranchuk added.

Olga Livinchuk, the hospital's general director, spoke about the importance of the reconstruction of the department.

“Previously, the intensive care unit and the surgical unit were located in separate buildings, which created inconveniences and risks for patients during transportation after surgery. From now on, patients will be promptly transported to the intensive care unit by elevator, which will significantly improve the quality of medical care and save precious time,” she comments.

It is worth noting that over the past year, 1200 surgeries were performed at the Belogorsk hospital. More than 100 of them were minimally invasive. The opening of the renovated department will help increase the share of such operations.

“Now we have more operating rooms and new modern equipment in them, good lighting. Among the new equipment we have is a modern anesthesia station with patient monitoring. The wards are more comfortable, each has sinks with warm water. In general, all the rooms are bright, spacious and comfortable. Here, we will be able to work more efficiently, and it will be morally easier for patients,” emphasizes Sergiy Burbela, head of the surgical department.

HelpHelp

“MHP-Hromadas is a Ukrainian charitable foundation that started its operations in 2015. Its main mission is the comprehensive development of communities.

The geography of the Foundation's activities includes 13 regions of Ukraine: more than 700 towns and villages. Since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, the Foundation has been systematically supporting people in the war zone, Ukrainian defenders and rescuers, communities, hospitals and maternity homes, charitable institutions that care for orphans and the elderly, as well as people who have lost their homes and livelihoods due to the war.