The spokesman of the Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, Dmitry Peskov, stated that a meeting between the head of the Kremlin and the President of the United States, Donald Trump, is not planned at the moment. This is reported by the Russian "Mass Media", reports UNN.

Details

A meeting between Putin and Trump is not being prepared yet - said Peskov. He did not provide other details.

Let us remind

White House spokeswoman Caroline Leavitt stated that the White House confirmed that a conversation between US President Donald Trump and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin is scheduled later today, and after that the American leader is going to talk with the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky.