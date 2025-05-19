$41.500.03
Last bell of 2025: when summer vacations will begin in schools
12:24 PM • 47120 views

Last bell of 2025: when summer vacations will begin in schools

Exclusive
09:06 AM • 50259 views

Hepatitis A outbreak in Kyiv: more than 70 cases have already been registered

May 19, 09:01 AM • 156772 views

Elections in Poland: what is known about the favorites and what to expect for Ukraine

Exclusive
May 19, 08:32 AM • 59683 views

TOP reasons to choose outdoor sports

Exclusive
May 19, 08:30 AM • 58462 views

Ukrainian scientists have preserved a unique breed of cows - Charolais: the cattle were evacuated from the front-line zone to Lviv region

Exclusive
May 19, 07:57 AM • 42595 views

Gadgets from the "back door": how smartphones and technology bypass customs

Exclusive
May 19, 06:58 AM • 30892 views

Cryptocurrencies are about emotions, not the real economy. Economist explains the strong volatility of digital assets

Exclusive
May 19, 05:46 AM • 81293 views

A time of change, inspiration and new opportunities: astrological forecast for May 19–25

May 18, 04:47 PM • 35421 views

Kellogg: The US presented a strong peace plan in Istanbul. The first point is a comprehensive ceasefire

May 18, 02:58 PM • 74008 views

Kyiv "Dynamo" became the champion of Ukraine. This is the 30th title of the club

A meeting between Putin and Trump is not planned - Peskov

Kyiv • UNN

 • 922 views

Dmitry Peskov stated that a meeting between Putin and Trump is not planned. The White House confirmed that Trump will speak with Putin and then with Zelenskyy.

A meeting between Putin and Trump is not planned - Peskov

The spokesman of the Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, Dmitry Peskov, stated that a meeting between the head of the Kremlin and the President of the United States, Donald Trump, is not planned at the moment. This is reported by the Russian "Mass Media", reports UNN.

Details

A meeting between Putin and Trump is not being prepared yet

- said Peskov. He did not provide other details.

Let us remind

White House spokeswoman Caroline Leavitt stated that the White House confirmed that a conversation between US President Donald Trump and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin is scheduled later today, and after that the American leader is going to talk with the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky.

Pavlo Zinchenko

Pavlo Zinchenko

PoliticsNews of the World
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
