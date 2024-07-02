A massive fire has broken out in the Russian city of Kursk. A thick column of smoke in the sky: what is known
Kyiv • UNN
A large-scale fire has broken out in the center of the Russian city of Kursk, with a thick column of smoke rising into the sky, and 10 units of special equipment and 60 rescuers are working to extinguish it.
Today, on July 2, a massive fire broke out in the center of the Russian city of Kursk, with a thick column of smoke rising into the sky. It is unknown what is burning and whether there are any victims. UNN writes about this with reference to local media.
Details
According to preliminary data, the fire occurred in the area of Peremohy and Deriglazov avenues. It has already been localized.
The fire is currently being extinguished. 10 units of special equipment and 60 rescuers are working at the scene.
"There was no information about the victims. The cause of the fire is being established," said acting Governor of Kursk Region Alexey Smirnov.