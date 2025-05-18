A mass demonstration against the law restricting the activities of civic organizations and the media took place in Hungary

Thousands of Hungarians gathered in Budapest on Sunday evening, May 18, to protest against a bill initiated by Viktor Orban's government targeting public organizations and independent media. This is reported by UNN with reference to 444.hu.

Details

According to the organizers of the protest, the authorities in Hungary have launched an attack on the independent public and seek to "destroy public life in the country."

Who will defend the rights of vulnerable people living on the streets if the voices of peaceful residents are not heard? ... They silence the free public, everyone loses. ... Don't give in to censorship - if you think something shouldn't be said, say it twice Vira Kovacs, president of United From Street to Apartment, said from the stage on Kossuth Square.

According to media reports, the action was one of the largest in Hungary in recent times. Participants have already announced that they plan to protest again next week.

Context

Recently, the "Fidesz" party of Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban introduced to the parliament the bill "On the transparency of public life". It will allow the Office for the Protection of Sovereignty to blacklist organizations that receive foreign funding, including from EU grants, if it considers them a "threat" to national sovereignty.

