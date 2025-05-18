$41.470.00
Kellogg: The US presented a strong peace plan in Istanbul. The first point is a comprehensive ceasefire
04:47 PM • 15501 views

Kellogg: The US presented a strong peace plan in Istanbul. The first point is a comprehensive ceasefire

02:58 PM • 41309 views

Kyiv "Dynamo" became the champion of Ukraine. This is the 30th title of the club

May 18, 01:32 PM • 52276 views

Zelenskyy held a meeting with US Vice President Vance: what is known

May 18, 12:29 PM • 59819 views

Pope Leo XIV mentioned Ukraine during his inaugural mass. Zelenskyy reacted

May 18, 12:08 PM • 64695 views

russia plans "training and combat" launch of an intercontinental ballistic missile on the night of May 19 - GUR

May 17, 11:01 PM • 56103 views

Austria won Eurovision 2025. Ukraine entered the top ten

May 17, 12:09 PM • 166296 views

Five cozy movies: what to watch in your free time

May 17, 11:46 AM • 97493 views

Prisoner exchange under the formula "1000 for 1000" may take place as early as next week - Budanov

Exclusive
May 17, 06:00 AM • 95754 views

Political scientist on presidential elections in Poland: they will affect Ukraine, and not in the most positive way

May 16, 03:59 PM • 402497 views

Meeting in Istanbul: How European leaders reacted to the results of negotiations between Ukraine and Russia

A mass demonstration against the law restricting the activities of civic organizations and the media took place in Hungary

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1208 views

Thousands of Hungarians protested in Budapest against the bill initiated by Orbán, which restricts the activities of civil society organizations and independent media funded from abroad.

A mass demonstration against the law restricting the activities of civic organizations and the media took place in Hungary

Thousands of Hungarians gathered in Budapest on Sunday evening, May 18, to protest against a bill initiated by Viktor Orban's government targeting public organizations and independent media. This is reported by UNN with reference to 444.hu.

Details

According to the organizers of the protest, the authorities in Hungary have launched an attack on the independent public and seek to "destroy public life in the country."

Who will defend the rights of vulnerable people living on the streets if the voices of peaceful residents are not heard? ... They silence the free public, everyone loses. ... Don't give in to censorship - if you think something shouldn't be said, say it twice

Vira Kovacs, president of United From Street to Apartment, said from the stage on Kossuth Square.

According to media reports, the action was one of the largest in Hungary in recent times. Participants have already announced that they plan to protest again next week.

Context

Recently, the "Fidesz" party of Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban introduced to the parliament the bill "On the transparency of public life". It will allow the Office for the Protection of Sovereignty to blacklist organizations that receive foreign funding, including from EU grants, if it considers them a "threat" to national sovereignty.

Orbán Used Over a Billion Euros Provided by the European Union to Finance Government Media – Bloomberg 28.04.25, 17:51 • 4683 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

SocietyPoliticsNews of the World
