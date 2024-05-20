A lot of time was devoted to the supply of air defense systems: Austin on Ramstein

During today's meeting in the Ramstein format, a lot of time was devoted to the supply of air defense systems to Ukraine. This was announced by US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin during a press conference following the 22nd meeting on Ukraine in the Ramstein format, UNN correspondent reports.

Today we have heard from the leaders of Ukraine's defense sector, and we have discussed the main defense operations along the entire front line, and in particular around Kharkiv. Today, Ukraine is going through difficult times, because Putin has opened a new hotspot on the frontline with his troops, particularly in the south. Today, we have devoted a lot of time to supplying air defense systems, because it is very important for Ukraine to protect its skies from Iranian drones, Korean missiles and other means - Austin said.

According to him, today's meeting clearly focused on Ukraine's urgent needs, in particular, the protection of the Kharkiv region.

