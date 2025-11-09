A large solar flare, facing Earth, caused a coronal mass ejection

ukenru
November 9, 12:22 PM • 26795 views
Fog will cover most regions of Ukraine on November 10: visibility will drop to 200 meters
November 9, 10:18 AM • 49980 views
Energy workers are gradually stabilizing the system after the latest massive Russian attack, but they need time - Ministry of Energy
Exclusive
November 9, 08:34 AM • 52559 views
A week of completion, awareness, and quiet support: astrological forecast for November 10-16
Exclusive
November 9, 08:00 AM • 75221 views
Winter 2025–2026: what colors will be in fashion this seasonPhoto
November 8, 05:24 PM • 60209 views
Nord Stream case: Lubinets appeals to Italian Ministry of Justice over human rights violations and hunger strike of Ukrainian KuznetsovPhoto
November 8, 04:00 PM • 60980 views
Tomorrow, power outages are planned in most regions of Ukraine: how many queues will be without electricity
November 8, 02:50 PM • 53602 views
"We have stopped. Currently - zero generation": all Centrenergo TPPs ceased operations after Russia's night attack
November 8, 02:33 PM • 51624 views
Entry and exit abroad resumed: processing of citizens and cars began
November 8, 08:59 AM • 70624 views
Russia attacked energy facilities in 5 regions, there are emergency blackouts, the most difficult situation is in Kharkiv, Sumy and Poltava regions - Ministry of Energy
Exclusive
November 8, 08:00 AM • 142532 views
Drunk driving an electric scooter: lawyer explained what responsibility is provided
Explosions heard in Russia's Voronezh for the second time on November 9VideoNovember 9, 11:02 AM • 26994 views
Norway may pledge 100 billion euros from its fund to unblock the transfer of frozen Russian assets to UkraineNovember 9, 11:10 AM • 22528 views
Ukraine plans to abolish KVEDs from 2027November 9, 12:33 PM • 25751 views
Lavrov is ready to meet with the US Secretary of State, but put forward demands to RubioNovember 9, 12:53 PM • 11544 views
There will be no return to relations with Ukraine where everything was decided by a “call to Warsaw” - Chancellery of the President of Poland03:14 PM • 23642 views
Winter 2025–2026: what colors will be in fashion this seasonPhoto
Exclusive
November 9, 08:00 AM • 75221 views
Drunk driving an electric scooter: lawyer explained what responsibility is provided
Exclusive
November 8, 08:00 AM • 142532 views
Women and money: why the future of finance has a female face
Exclusive
November 7, 03:32 PM • 173187 views
Holidays are approaching: which foods will rise in price the most by New Year's
Exclusive
November 7, 02:58 PM • 123227 views
The Russian trace in the decision of the suspended head of the State Aviation Service Bilchuk: why the official investigation went beyond the standard procedurePhoto
Exclusive
November 7, 01:59 PM • 100502 views
UNN Lite
Hollywood's coolest movie cars go up for auctionPhotoNovember 8, 02:30 PM • 30302 views
Ex-wife of real estate magnate Michael Fuchs asks British court to send businessman to prisonPhotoNovember 7, 05:09 PM • 68510 views
5 films about prehistoric culture: what to watch this weekendVideoNovember 7, 05:00 PM • 135934 views
"Vibecoding" became the word of 2025 according to Collins: what it meansNovember 7, 11:01 AM • 72551 views
Prince Harry apologizes to Canada for Dodgers cap at 2025 World Series gameNovember 7, 09:56 AM • 80857 views
A large solar flare, facing Earth, caused a coronal mass ejection

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1270 views

On Sunday, a powerful solar flare with an intensity of X1.7, directed towards Earth, was recorded on the Sun. Scientists also warned: a powerful geomagnetic storm that hit Earth early on Sunday, October 9, reached level G4 on the scale.

A large solar flare, facing Earth, caused a coronal mass ejection

On Sunday, a powerful solar flare directed towards Earth was recorded on the Sun. The space agency warned of a powerful solar storm. This is reported by UNN with reference to the NOAA Space Weather Prediction Center and ESA.

Details

A large, long-duration flare with an intensity of X1.7 occurred on the Sun.

Active region 4274, located near the central disk, caused an X1.7 magnitude flare (R3 Strong on the NOAA scale) at approximately 09/07:35 UTC. The flare was accompanied by several distinct radio bursts and surges, which are characteristic of flares of this magnitude.

- reported the NOAA Space Weather Prediction Center.

According to the official statement, further analysis of any potential coronal mass ejection (CME) explosions will be conducted when images become available.

Powerful geomagnetic storm

The European Space Agency (ESA) previously issued a warning after detecting a powerful solar storm that hit Earth early on Sunday, June 1.

The phenomenon reached level G4 on the geomagnetic storm scale and could have a serious impact on various infrastructure facilities around the world.

Forecasters are currently continuing to monitor the situation for additional flares and potential CME activity.

Recall

Astronomers have recorded the brightest flare in history, caused by the absorption of a star by a supermassive black hole. This event, 10 trillion times brighter than the Sun, occurred 11 billion light-years from Earth.

Magnetic storms in November: when to expect solar flares28.10.25, 09:00 • 33054 views

Ihor Telezhnikov

TechnologiesWeather and environment