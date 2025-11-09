A large solar flare, facing Earth, caused a coronal mass ejection
On Sunday, a powerful solar flare with an intensity of X1.7, directed towards Earth, was recorded on the Sun. Scientists also warned: a powerful geomagnetic storm that hit Earth early on Sunday, October 9, reached level G4 on the scale.
On Sunday, a powerful solar flare directed towards Earth was recorded on the Sun. The space agency warned of a powerful solar storm. This is reported by UNN with reference to the NOAA Space Weather Prediction Center and ESA.
A large, long-duration flare with an intensity of X1.7 occurred on the Sun.
Active region 4274, located near the central disk, caused an X1.7 magnitude flare (R3 Strong on the NOAA scale) at approximately 09/07:35 UTC. The flare was accompanied by several distinct radio bursts and surges, which are characteristic of flares of this magnitude.
According to the official statement, further analysis of any potential coronal mass ejection (CME) explosions will be conducted when images become available.
Powerful geomagnetic storm
The European Space Agency (ESA) previously issued a warning after detecting a powerful solar storm that hit Earth early on Sunday, June 1.
The phenomenon reached level G4 on the geomagnetic storm scale and could have a serious impact on various infrastructure facilities around the world.
Forecasters are currently continuing to monitor the situation for additional flares and potential CME activity.
