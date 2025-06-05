$41.480.16
A large-scale natural fire broke out in Crimea near the village of Perekop

Kyiv • UNN

 • 20 views

A large landscape fire was recorded at the exit from Crimea near the village of Perekop. The fire is spreading rapidly due to the heat, dry and windy weather in the region.

A large-scale natural fire broke out in Crimea near the village of Perekop

A large natural fire broke out in the first kilometers of the Crimean Peninsula, annexed by Russia, near the beginning of mainland Ukraine. The fire is rapidly spreading and approaching a populated area. This is reported by the telegram channel "Crimean Wind", writes UNN.

Details

It is reported that the approximate center of the fire is located at coordinates 46.1461, 33.63616.

The most powerful, possibly landscape fire is observed at the exit from Crimea near the village of Perekop, reports the monitoring group "Crimean Wind" with reference to satellite imagery

- the message says.

The situation is aggravated by the hot, and at the same time dry and windy weather, which has been established in the region in recent days.

Perekop or Or-Kapy (Crimean Or Qapı) is a village in Ukraine, subordinated to the Armyansk City Council of the Perekop district of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea.

Liliia Naboka

Liliia Naboka

News of the World
Armyansk
Crimea
Ukraine
