Russia will not accept the appearance of NATO troops in Ukraine. This was stated on the social network X by Dmitry Medvedev, deputy chairman of the Security Council of the Russian Federation, as reported by UNN.

Details

In his post, he used the phrase "brainless Gallic rooster," likely referring to French President Emmanuel Macron, and put the name of our state in quotation marks.

The brainless Gallic rooster cannot give up the idea of sending troops to "Ukraine." It was clearly stated: no NATO troops as peacekeepers. Russia will not accept such a "security guarantee." But the hoarse, pathetic bird continues to crow to prove that he is the king of the roost. - Medvedev pointed out.

Recall

Earlier this month, Medvedev noted that the statement by the Russian Foreign Ministry on lifting the moratorium on the deployment of intermediate-range and shorter-range missiles is a result of "the anti-Russian policy of NATO countries." According to him, "this is a new reality that all our opponents will have to reckon with."

