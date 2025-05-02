A foreigner in Ukraine was sentenced to life imprisonment for 11 murders

A foreigner who killed 11 people in Ukraine has been sentenced to life imprisonment - he was detained for the murder of a flower seller, and he told about 10 more murders, the Kyiv City Prosecutor's Office reported on Friday, writes UNN.

A man who killed 11 people from February 2018 to January 2024, and also attempted to murder, has been sentenced to life imprisonment. A citizen of Uzbekistan without a permanent place of residence, deprived of life 3 women and 8 men - reported in the prosecutor's office.

Details

The man was detained for entering a flower shop in the Holosiivskyi district of Kyiv in January 2024 under the guise of a buyer and inflicting more than 30 fatal stab wounds on the saleswoman. After that, he took her gold jewelry and fled. The man was detained on suspicion of committing the crime.

"The man confessed to committing this murder and began to tell in detail about similar crimes. His victims were mostly people without a permanent place of residence, with whom the man met, drank alcohol, and then killed them. The bodies of the dead were found when it was extremely difficult to establish the circumstances and causes of death," the prosecutor's office said.

According to the prosecutor's office, the accused tried to kill another victim, but could not bring his plan to an end.

"The accused remembered each victim well and hoped that detailed stories would soften the sentence," the agency noted.

The court, having assessed the evidence provided, found the man guilty of the crimes incriminated and imposed the maximum punishment provided by law - life imprisonment. He is currently in custody.

Man cuts off landlord's head and tongue in Kyiv region