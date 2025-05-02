A foreigner in Ukraine was sentenced to life imprisonment for 11 murders

$41.470.09
47.170.12
ukenru
EU is preparing the 17th package of sanctions against Russia, Putin is the only obstacle to peace - French Minister
05:30 AM • 6334 views

EU is preparing the 17th package of sanctions against Russia, Putin is the only obstacle to peace - French Minister

Exclusive
May 1, 02:27 PM • 49610 views

"Gray" import of electronics destroys legal business - lawyer about schemes in the market

May 1, 12:24 PM • 124933 views

Arestovych, Oleshko, and Bondarenko: Zelenskyy enacted new NSDC sanctions

Exclusive
May 1, 11:10 AM • 110502 views

Twin Institute: How the family of the head of "Derzhzembank" Yaroslavsky turned a state enterprise in Vinnytsia into a private business

May 1, 10:25 AM • 121122 views

Covers 57 minerals, including uranium, lithium and gold: the text of the agreement between Ukraine and the USA has appeared

Exclusive
May 1, 08:40 AM • 124195 views

Signing of the agreement between the USA and Ukraine: political scientist pointed out the nuances

May 1, 04:00 AM • 305539 views

Tariffs, traffic lights, pension supplements and scholarships for cadets: what will change for Ukrainians from May 1

April 30, 09:58 PM • 158621 views

Ukraine and the United States have signed an agreement to establish an Investment Fund for Reconstruction - officially

April 30, 03:17 PM • 171916 views

It will be targeted: the Ministry of Defense explained all the details about the unblocking of medical workers

Exclusive
April 30, 09:29 AM • 226624 views

India and Pakistan: Political scientist explains whether a new war is brewing and how it will affect Ukraine

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Погода
+10°
2m/s
54%
756 mm
Popular news

The Cabinet submitted to the Rada a draft law on ratification of the agreement with the USA regarding minerals

May 1, 11:25 PM • 17619 views

The mineral agreement is largely symbolic, but that's enough for Trump - CNN

01:04 AM • 10819 views

The US will not lift sanctions against Russia, but may introduce new ones - State Department

02:53 AM • 9074 views

Israel struck the territory of the Syrian president's palace in Damascus

03:23 AM • 26780 views

Russia has deployed an entire armada of ships with "Calibers" to the Black Sea - Navy

03:35 AM • 14396 views
Publications

Top shopping mistakes: how to avoid unnecessary expenses

06:22 AM • 2346 views

May barbecue: 5 simple recipes for a perfect outdoor recreation

May 1, 01:44 PM • 108466 views

Retain the roots: how Ukraine managed to preserve the Crimean scientific achievements of plant growing

May 1, 09:26 AM • 206613 views

Tariffs, traffic lights, pension supplements and scholarships for cadets: what will change for Ukrainians from May 1

May 1, 04:00 AM • 305539 views

Duma calls the reform a “threat,” while experts call it a necessity: what is happening with the changes in ARMA

April 30, 03:42 PM • 234514 views
Advertisement
Продаж Lexus LC 2019
Actual people

Denis Shmyhal

Oleksandr Syrskyi

Donald Trump

Mikhail Fedorov

Pope Francis

Actual places

Ukraine

Kyiv

United States

France

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Ozzy Osbourne is intensively preparing for the Back to the Beginning concert despite health issues

May 1, 07:32 PM • 19401 views

"This kid erases me from the screen": Kit Harington recalled working on set with Bella Ramsey in "Game of Thrones"

May 1, 07:09 PM • 21466 views

Hailey Bieber appeared at a social event in New York after a scandal in the network regarding the imitation of Selena Gomez

May 1, 04:52 PM • 23343 views

After Ferrari and Herzog's Films: Director Takashi Miike to Shoot New Version of "Bad Lieutenant"

May 1, 02:10 PM • 28962 views

De Niro's Daughter Announces Transgender Transition: How the Star Dad Reacted

May 1, 01:28 PM • 32043 views
Actual

Starlink

Shahed-136

Telegram

9K720 Iskander

Rockwell B-1 Lancer

A foreigner in Ukraine was sentenced to life imprisonment for 11 murders

Kyiv • UNN

 • 112 views

A foreigner has been sentenced to life imprisonment for 11 murders from 2018 to 2024. He killed homeless people and a flower seller in Kyiv, hoping to mitigate the sentence with details.

A foreigner in Ukraine was sentenced to life imprisonment for 11 murders

A foreigner who killed 11 people in Ukraine has been sentenced to life imprisonment - he was detained for the murder of a flower seller, and he told about 10 more murders, the Kyiv City Prosecutor's Office reported on Friday, writes UNN.

A man who killed 11 people from February 2018 to January 2024, and also attempted to murder, has been sentenced to life imprisonment. A citizen of Uzbekistan without a permanent place of residence, deprived of life 3 women and 8 men

- reported in the prosecutor's office.

Details

The man was detained for entering a flower shop in the Holosiivskyi district of Kyiv in January 2024 under the guise of a buyer and inflicting more than 30 fatal stab wounds on the saleswoman. After that, he took her gold jewelry and fled. The man was detained on suspicion of committing the crime.

"The man confessed to committing this murder and began to tell in detail about similar crimes. His victims were mostly people without a permanent place of residence, with whom the man met, drank alcohol, and then killed them. The bodies of the dead were found when it was extremely difficult to establish the circumstances and causes of death," the prosecutor's office said.

According to the prosecutor's office, the accused tried to kill another victim, but could not bring his plan to an end.

"The accused remembered each victim well and hoped that detailed stories would soften the sentence," the agency noted.

The court, having assessed the evidence provided, found the man guilty of the crimes incriminated and imposed the maximum punishment provided by law - life imprisonment. He is currently in custody.

Man cuts off landlord's head and tongue in Kyiv region03.04.24, 16:14 • 21123 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

KyivCrimes and emergencies
Uzbekistan
Ukraine
Kyiv
Brent
$62.39
Bitcoin
$96,708.00
S&P 500
$5,634.87
Tesla
$282.81
Газ TTF
$32.10
Золото
$3,259.95
Ethereum
$1,832.46