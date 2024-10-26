A dormitory, a lyceum, and a power line were damaged: Kravchenko spoke about the consequences of Russia's attack on Kyiv region
Kyiv • UNN
A woman was killed and a 13-year-old boy was wounded in a night attack by Russian proxies in Kyiv region. Debris from downed enemy targets damaged 24 private houses, a dormitory, a lyceum and a power line in 7 districts of the region.
As of 1 p.m. on Saturday, the liquidation of the aftermath of the night attack by Russians continues in the Kyiv region. One woman was killed and a 13-year-old child was wounded. Debris from the downed enemy targets fell in all 7 districts of the region. In particular, a local dormitory, a hostel, a lyceum and a power line were damaged, said Ruslan Kravchenko, head of the RMA, reports UNN.
A woman born in 1968 died as a result of the attack. She was wounded in the abdomen due to falling debris from enemy targets. In addition, a 13-year-old boy sustained minor injuries. All necessary assistance was provided on the spot
According to him, the wreckage of downed enemy targets was recorded in all 7 districts of the region.
Damage was recorded to 24 private houses, a dormitory and a hostel, 4 shops, and 4 cars. In particular, windows, doors, roofs, and facades were damaged.
In addition, the building of a lyceum in one of the settlements was damaged: windows were smashed, the facade was cut, and a school bus that was near the institution was damaged.
A power line was also damaged, and grass flooring caught fire in 2 districts. All fires have been extinguished.
"Operational services continue to record the consequences. People are being provided with the necessary assistance. The international GEM Foundation is involved in replacing windows in damaged buildings," said Kravchenko.
