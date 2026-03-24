The Southern District Military Court in Rostov-on-Don, Russia, has in absentia sentenced the commander of the Ukrainian Armed Forces' Unmanned Systems Forces, Robert "Madyar" Brovdi, to 18 years in a strict-regime penal colony. This was reported by the aggressor country's "media," according to UNN.

Details

The verdict was announced on March 20. Brovdi was charged with aiding terrorist activities (Part 4 of Article 205.1 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation).

At the same time, on March 25, a court in Moscow will begin заочно considering another criminal case against Robert Brovdi. This time, he is accused under Part 3 of Article 205 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (terrorism).

The investigative bodies of the aggressor state claim that Brovdi allegedly "gave a knowingly illegal order for the remote mining of open areas and roads near settlements in the Kursk region." According to the investigation, a "UAZ" carrying employees of Russian "Channel One" exploded in that area. Correspondent Anna Prokofyeva died, while cameraman Dmitry Volkov and three accompanying persons were injured.

Recall

The Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation recognized as terrorists the commander of Ukraine's Unmanned Systems Forces, Robert Brovdi, and the commander of the 14th Separate Regiment of the SBS, Dmytro Bondarovich.