A car fell through the ground in Zaporizhzhia
Kyiv • UNN
In Zaporizhzhia, a Honda car sank into the ground with its front wheels, which had sagged after repair work on a water supply system. Rescuers used special equipment to free the car, involving 2 vehicles and 8 people.
In Zaporizhzhia, a car slipped under the ground with its front wheels, the State Emergency Service in Zaporizhzhia region reported, UNN reports.
Details
The rescuers reportedly received a message that their help was needed in one of the districts of Zaporizhzhia.
"At the scene, it turned out that the Honda car had slipped under the ground with its front wheels, which had sagged after repair work on the water supply system. A unit of the State Emergency Service used special equipment to free the car," the statement said.
As indicated, 2 units of equipment and 8 personnel were involved from the State Emergency Service.