A boat capsized on the Teteriv River in Zhytomyr: two people died

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
11:19 PM • 103645 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 109585 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 177096 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 143046 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 146241 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 140166 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 187105 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112171 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 177106 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104797 views

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Tusk after Zelensky's meeting with Trump at the White House: dear Ukrainian friends, you are not alone

February 28, 07:04 PM • 78961 views
The White House reacts to the dispute between Zelensky and Trump and Vance

February 28, 07:11 PM • 37337 views
Fox News announces interview with Zelensky after meeting with Trump

February 28, 07:23 PM • 85835 views
CNN: Trump personally orders Zelenskiy to leave White House after public spat

February 28, 07:40 PM • 55306 views
Zelensky canceled his speech at a prestigious American institute

February 28, 08:35 PM • 46517 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 177098 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 187107 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 177109 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 204358 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 193148 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 144637 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 144354 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 148859 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 140132 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 156845 views
A boat capsized on the Teteriv River in Zhytomyr: two people died

A boat capsized on the Teteriv River in Zhytomyr: two people died

 • 20837 views

A boat with a group of people capsized on the Teteriv River in Zhytomyr. Two women died, one was rescued by local residents. The search for the body of the second victim is ongoing, while four other passengers were not injured.

A boat carrying a group of people overturned on the Teteriv River, killing two women and rescuing one woman. The search for the body of the second woman continues. This was reported by the State Emergency Service, UNN writes.

A boat carrying a group of people overturned on the Teteriv River in Zhytomyr. As a result, two people died and another was rescued.

According to preliminary information, one of the women was pulled out by local residents who were on the shore. The victim was hospitalized. Divers of the Zhytomyr Regional Emergency Rescue Service found the body of the other woman at a distance of approximately 250 meters from the shore.

The search for another victim is ongoing. The four people who were also on the boat did not need medical care.

Recall 

In the Ivano-Frankivsk region, 3 people drowned on the Dniester River , whose bodies were found and brought to the surface by rescue divers.

Iryna Kolesnik

Iryna Kolesnik

SocietyCrimes and emergencies
state-emergency-service-of-ukraineState Emergency Service of Ukraine
zhytomyrZhytomyr

