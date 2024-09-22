A boat capsized on the Teteriv River in Zhytomyr: two people died

A boat carrying a group of people overturned on the Teteriv River, killing two women and rescuing one woman. The search for the body of the second woman continues. This was reported by the State Emergency Service, UNN writes.

According to preliminary information, one of the women was pulled out by local residents who were on the shore. The victim was hospitalized. Divers of the Zhytomyr Regional Emergency Rescue Service found the body of the other woman at a distance of approximately 250 meters from the shore.

The search for another victim is ongoing. The four people who were also on the boat did not need medical care.

