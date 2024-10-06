99 combat engagements took place in the frontline: the most intense in the Pokrovske, Lymanske and Kurakhove sectors - General Staff

On Sunday, October 6, 99 combat engagements between the Ukrainian Defense Forces and Russian invaders took place at the front, with the most intense situation in the Pokrovske, Lyman, Toretsk and Kurakhove directions. This is stated in the report of the General Staff as of 22.00 on 06.10.2024, UNN reports.

Since the beginning of the day, 99 combat engagements took place, the enemy launched 6 missiles (7 rockets), 72 air strikes (including 94 combat aircraft) and 653 kamikaze drone strikes, and fired 3417 times at the positions of our troops, - the statement said.

Details

Near Starytsia and Vovchansk in the Kharkiv sector , Russian terrorists stormed the positions of Ukrainian units five times. Estimated enemy losses in the sector amounted to 58 occupants killed and wounded, 14 artillery systems, 33 UAVs, ten vehicles and three special equipment units destroyed,

The enemy attacked our fortifications eleven times in the Kupyansk sector near Kucherivka, Kruhliakivka, Vyshneve and Novoosynove. At the moment, fighting continues in three locations.

The positions of Ukrainian defenders near Druzhelyubivka, Nevske, Novosadove, Zarichne, Torske, Hrekivka, Hryhorivka and Dibrova were stormed by Russian troops 18 times in the Liman sector yesterday. Three enemy attacks are still ongoing.

In the Siverskyi sector, our troops stopped the enemy's attempt to improve the tactical position near Bilohorivka.

Near Chasovyi Yar, Stupochky and Bila Hora, nine attempts by the invaders to advance in the Kramatorsk sector failed .

Enemy attack and bombing aircraft were active. In the Toretsk sector, the occupants attacked 17 times in the areas of Toretsk and Shcherbynivka.

The enemy is intensively attacking Ukrainian defenders in the Pokrovske sector . During the day, he carried out a total of 19 assault and offensive actions. Russian occupants are most active in the areas of Myrnohrad, Lysivka, Krutyi Yar, Novotroitske, Promin, Petrivka and Selydove. Nine firefights in the sector are still ongoing. According to preliminary estimates, Ukrainian troops eliminated 126 militants and wounded 157. Three tanks, three armored combat vehicles, three cannons, three command and observation posts, two UAVs and ten vehicles were destroyed. Two tanks, four armored combat vehicles, seven enemy vehicles and five artillery systems of the invaders were also damaged.

As of this time of day, 17 combat engagements were registered in the Kurakhove sector . Terrorists tried to advance in the areas of Novoselydivka, Hirnyk, Tsukurine, Hostre, Heorhiivka, Zhelanne Druhe, Oleksandrivka and Kostiantynivka, seven battles are currently underway.

The battle near Bohoyavlenka in the Vremivsk sector continues. So far, the aggressor has used attack aircraft to assault the front line of our defense seven times in the direction of Yasna Polyana and Zolota Niva.

Six enemy attacks were repelled in the Prydniprovsky sector, the enemy was not successful.

The operation of the Ukrainian Defense Forces in the Kursk region continues. In total, the enemy launched 15 air strikes in Kursk region today, using 21 guided missiles, - The General Staff notes.



In other areas, there were no significant changes in the situation.

Zelensky discusses Victory Plan and situation at the front with Syrsky