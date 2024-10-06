Zelensky imposed sanctions against 3 individuals and almost 20 companies

On Saturday, October 5, the President of Ukraine enacted the decision of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine to impose personal sanctions against three individuals and 18 legal entities. This was reported by UNN with reference to the decree No. 692/2024 published on the website of the head of state.

Details

According to the appendices to the NSDC decision, restrictive measures will be in effect for three years. They were introduced against such citizens as:

Alexander Ackst,

Valeriy Falkovsky

Vladyslav Studenets.

The decree also provides for sanctions against 18 limited liability companies registered in Ukraine. These are the following LLCs

“German Logistics Service”,

“Premium package of GMBH & Co. KG”,

“Torg invest event”,

"Rains trading group",

"Blockrial",

Ukrvikbud,

“Mitracort,

"Grandmist",

“Bonentorg”,

"construction company "Rembudmontazh",

Greeno Impex,

“Prime Trader,

“Clyde Industries,

“Areoma”,

“Businessstrek,

Alpha Galaxy,

Baritrend

"Lennox trading".

Control over the implementation of the relevant decision is vested in the Secretary of the NSDC. The Decree shall enter into force on the day of its publication - the presidential decree says.

Recall

Radio Liberty's European affairs editor, Rikard Jozwiak, said that EU ambassadors have approved a new sanctions mechanismaimed at Russia's hybrid actions.