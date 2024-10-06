Zelensky imposed sanctions against 3 individuals and almost 20 companies

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
11:19 PM • 61762 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 102863 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 166041 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 137322 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 142843 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 138930 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 181769 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112055 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 172373 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104741 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

February 28, 05:55 PM • 98570 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

February 28, 06:08 PM • 109394 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

February 28, 06:35 PM • 111491 views
Tusk after Zelensky's meeting with Trump at the White House: dear Ukrainian friends, you are not alone

Tusk after Zelensky's meeting with Trump at the White House: dear Ukrainian friends, you are not alone

February 28, 07:04 PM • 44346 views
Fox News announces interview with Zelensky after meeting with Trump

Fox News announces interview with Zelensky after meeting with Trump

February 28, 07:23 PM • 51541 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 166041 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 181769 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 172373 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 199754 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 188710 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 141598 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 141659 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 146382 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 137819 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 154720 views
Actual
Zelensky imposed sanctions against 3 individuals and almost 20 companies

Zelensky imposed sanctions against 3 individuals and almost 20 companies

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 42985 views

The President of Ukraine signed a decree imposing sanctions against three individuals and 18 Ukrainian LLCs for three years. The sanctions were imposed by the decision of the National Security and Defense Council, with the Secretary of the Council in charge of monitoring their implementation.

On Saturday, October 5, the President of Ukraine enacted the decision of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine to impose personal sanctions against three individuals and 18 legal entities. This was reported by UNN with reference to the decree No. 692/2024 published on the website of the head of state.

Details

According to the appendices to the NSDC decision, restrictive measures will be in effect for three years. They were introduced against such citizens as:

  •  Alexander Ackst, 
  • Valeriy Falkovsky 
  • Vladyslav Studenets.

The decree also provides for sanctions against 18 limited liability companies registered in Ukraine. These are the following LLCs

  • “German Logistics Service”, 
  • “Premium package of GMBH & Co. KG”, 
  • “Torg invest event”, 
  • "Rains trading group",
  •  "Blockrial",
  •  Ukrvikbud, 
  • “Mitracort, 
  • "Grandmist",
  •  “Bonentorg”,
  •  "construction company "Rembudmontazh",
  •  Greeno Impex, 
  • “Prime Trader,
  • “Clyde Industries,
  •  “Areoma”, 
  • “Businessstrek,
  •  Alpha Galaxy, 
  • Baritrend 
  • "Lennox trading".

  Control over the implementation of the relevant decision is vested in the Secretary of the NSDC. The Decree shall enter into force on the day of its publication

- the presidential decree says. 

Recall

Radio Liberty's European affairs editor, Rikard Jozwiak, said that EU ambassadors have approved a new sanctions mechanismaimed at Russia's hybrid actions.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

EconomyPolitics
national-security-and-defense-council-of-ukraineNational Security and Defense Council of Ukraine
european-unionEuropean Union
ukraineUkraine

Contact us about advertising