Russians take another 8 thousand tons of Ukrainian grain from occupied Mariupol - National Resistance Center
Kyiv • UNN
The occupiers have taken another batch of grain from Mariupol to Russia. The total amount of grain stolen through the Mariupol port this year exceeded 180,000 tons.
Russian occupants continue to steal and export grain from Ukraine. Another batch of 8 thousand tons of grain was taken from Mariupol to one of the Russian ports. This was stated by the Center of National Resistance, UNN reports.
Details
It is noted that the total volume of stolen and transported Ukrainian grain through the port of Mariupol this year has already exceeded 180 thousand tons.
The Center adds that in the temporarily occupied territories of the south, Russians continue to blackmail local farmers.
Here, the Russian occupiers have resorted to a primitive grain collection system , which involves the presence of a so-called state operator that collects grain from farmers at a fixed price, below market prices, and resells it.
Such actions by Russia are part of its policy of robbing Ukrainian resources in the temporarily occupied territories, which leads to significant economic losses for Ukraine and exacerbates the humanitarian crisis in the region
Recall
In occupied Crimea, Russians sent a shipment of grain stolen in Ukraine from Sevastopol to Syria.