Dutch Defense Minister pays unannounced visit to Kharkiv
Kyiv • UNN
Ruben Brekelmans arrived in Ukraine and visited Kharkiv, which is 40 kilometers from the border with Russia. He saw the consequences of Russian shelling and said that Ukraine can only defend itself by keeping Russia at a greater distance.
On Sunday, October 6, it became known that Dutch Defense Minister Ruben Brekelmans arrived in Ukraine on an unannounced visit and visited Kharkiv. This was reported by UNN with reference to his post in X.
Details
In the evening of October 6, Brekelmans posted a photo from Kharkiv, reminding his followers that the city is only 40 km from the border with Russia.
I saw the consequences of the devastating Russian shelling. Destroyed apartments. Power outages. Children studying in bunkers. Ukraine can only protect itself from this in one way - by keeping Russia at a greater distance
Recall
Dutch Defense Minister Ruben Brekelmans announced that Ukraine has received a radar system for the Patriot system and that three launchers are planned to be delivered "very soon."