Dutch Defense Minister pays unannounced visit to Kharkiv

On Sunday, October 6, it became known that Dutch Defense Minister Ruben Brekelmans arrived in Ukraine on an unannounced visit and visited Kharkiv. This was reported by UNN with reference to his post in X.

Details

In the evening of October 6, Brekelmans posted a photo from Kharkiv, reminding his followers that the city is only 40 km from the border with Russia.

I saw the consequences of the devastating Russian shelling. Destroyed apartments. Power outages. Children studying in bunkers. Ukraine can only protect itself from this in one way - by keeping Russia at a greater distance - said Brekelmans.

Recall

Dutch Defense Minister Ruben Brekelmans announced that Ukraine has received a radar system for the Patriot system and that three launchers are planned to be delivered "very soon."