Dutch Defense Minister pays unannounced visit to Kharkiv

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
11:19 PM • 21635 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 92601 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 159920 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 134016 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 140912 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 137979 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 178711 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 111954 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 169959 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104683 views

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 138717 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 138333 views
US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

February 28, 05:55 PM • 80622 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

February 28, 06:08 PM • 106431 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

06:35 PM • 108600 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 159923 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 178712 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 169960 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 197405 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 186463 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 138334 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 138718 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 145312 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 136799 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 153794 views
Dutch Defense Minister pays unannounced visit to Kharkiv

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 33010 views

Ruben Brekelmans arrived in Ukraine and visited Kharkiv, which is 40 kilometers from the border with Russia. He saw the consequences of Russian shelling and said that Ukraine can only defend itself by keeping Russia at a greater distance.

On Sunday, October 6, it became known that Dutch Defense Minister Ruben Brekelmans arrived in Ukraine on an unannounced visit and visited Kharkiv. This was reported  by UNN with reference to his post in X.

Details

In the evening of October 6, Brekelmans posted a photo from Kharkiv, reminding his followers that the city is only 40 km from the border with Russia.

I saw the consequences of the devastating Russian shelling. Destroyed apartments. Power outages. Children studying in bunkers. Ukraine can only protect itself from this in one way - by keeping Russia at a greater distance

- said Brekelmans.

The Netherlands says goodbye to F-16s: Fighter jets that have served for 45 years are being transferred to Ukraine28.09.24, 05:22 • 69209 views

Recall

Dutch Defense Minister Ruben Brekelmans announced that Ukraine has received a radar system for the Patriot system and that three launchers are planned to be delivered "very soon." 

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Politics
mim-104-patriotMIM-104 Patriot
netherlandsNetherlands
ukraineUkraine
varianty-f-16-fighting-falcon-vid-general-dynamicsF-16 Fighting Falcon
kharkivKharkiv

