Former head of StateGeoCadastre explains why NABU will not be able to take land from ATO soldiers

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
11:19 PM • 26683 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 95274 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 160584 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 134338 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 141123 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 138085 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 179070 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 111967 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 170252 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104693 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 139127 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 138782 views
US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

February 28, 05:55 PM • 82675 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

February 28, 06:08 PM • 106776 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

06:35 PM • 108931 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 160584 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 179070 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 170252 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 197686 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 186737 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 138782 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 139127 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 145440 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 136927 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 153915 views
Actual
Former head of StateGeoCadastre explains why NABU will not be able to take land from ATO soldiers

Former head of StateGeoCadastre explains why NABU will not be able to take land from ATO soldiers

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 202699 views

Kolotilin explained that the NABU has no grounds to take away the land from the ATO soldiers, as the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences has never had any ownership rights to it. He called the case of the anti-corruption activists a “legal pun.

Oleksandr Kolotilin, former acting head of the State Geocadastre, said that the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine has no legal grounds to take away the land allocated to ATO participants and return it to the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences, as the latter has never had ownership rights to it. He said this in an interview with UNN .

Details

The NABU is investigating a criminal case in which detectives suspect former Minister of Agrarian Policy Mykola Solsky of organizing the seizure of NAAS land in Sumy region to transfer it to the ATO military. According to the investigation , these lands were allegedly used by the state-owned enterprises Iskra and Nadiya, and therefore could not be transferred to the ATO soldiers. The Supreme Court and expert examinations ruledthat NABU's accusations were false, because  the land plots in question did not belong to the NAAS, and therefore could be privatized by the ATO military on legal grounds, under the right granted to them by the state. 

The same is confirmed by Oleksandr Kolotilin, the former head of the State Geocadastre.

“I want to repeat, this land was never legally registered for these state-owned enterprises.  It was state land that was in reserve. It was not in the use of other persons, so how can it be taken away from the ATO soldiers, on what grounds? A person legally obtained ownership of this land plot, leases it out - what about the Constitution, which guarantees property rights? They didn't come to the National Academy of Sciences demanding that their land be given back, they were free. This has been confirmed by the courts and other authorities,” he emphasized.

In his opinion, the case of anti-corruption activists about the alleged land grab is a legal pun.

“The state granted the ATO soldiers the right to privatize land plots, and now the state, represented by NABU, comes and says: no, guys, it was not state-owned or state-owned, but not there, “6 says the former head of the State Geocadastre.

In addition, Kolotilin reminded that the police and other law enforcement agencies are investigating many cases of illegal cultivation of land plots by some state-owned enterprises of the National Academy of Sciences and their lease in the “shadow” lease

“The National Anti-Corruption Bureau opened this case in July 2019, claiming that the allocation of land plots continued until 2021. Why didn't you stop it in the process of the offense then? That is, you just watched the offense take place in order to take away property rights from thousands of people. It's kind of strange. At the very least, they could have contacted the body that was the land manager at the time and found out that there were criminal proceedings for land squatting by state-owned enterprises of the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences. After all, the National Police and the Security Service of Ukraine have already studied this situation and have made a final decision that the land was squatted. And now the NABU has intervened and says it's the other way around. So who to believe if all these bodies act on behalf of the state?” he added.

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

Crimes and emergencies

Contact us about advertising