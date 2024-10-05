October 5: International James Bond Day, World Teachers' Day

Today, on October 5, all fans of Ian Fleming's novels about the adventures of the fictional British intelligence agent 007 and a series of films based on these books can join the celebration of the International James Bond Day, UNN reports.

It was on October 5, 1962 that the first film based on the books of writer Ian Fleming about the British intelligence spy James Bond "Doctor No" was released, which marked the beginning of the cult film franchise.

In 2012, on the 50th anniversary of the film's release, fans of the franchise proposed to celebrate International James Bond Day on October 5. From 1962 to 2021, EON, which bought the rights to film the James Bond books, released 25 films about the spy's adventures. The role of James Bond in them was played by such famous actors of the past and present as Sean Connery, George Lazenby, Roger Moore, Timothy Dalton, Pierce Brosnan, Daniel Craig.

The role of 007 can only be played by an actor of British descent.

Due to a copyright dispute, the movie based on the first James Bond novel, Casino Royale, was filmed only in 2006 and released the same year. Prior to that, in 1967, a parody of the spy movie of the same name was made.

Another unofficial James Bond movie, Never Say Never, was released in 1983. The main role in it was played by Sean Connery, who at that time had given up the role of agent to Roger Moore in the official Bond films.

Since 1994, on the initiative of UNESCO, World Teachers' Day has been celebrated on October 5.

According to statistics, there are about 60 million working teachers in the world today. Thus, teachers are now the largest socio-professional group, accounting for 1.6% of the world's population aged 15 to 64.

Since the late 1990s, the total number of working teachers in the world has increased by almost seven million. Two-thirds of them are in developing countries.

In 2002, on October 5, on the initiative of feminist movements, events were held in the American city of San Francisco and in Melbourne, Australia, to mark the International Day Against Prostitution. Over the years, the event began to gain popularity in many countries around the world

On this day, demonstrations are held to raise public awareness of the problems associated with prostitution and to protect the rights of those involved in it. Activists also discuss the consequences of prostitution, human trafficking and commercial sexual exploitation.

The initiators of the event are convinced that prostitution is only a form of exploitation and do not allow it to be a conscious choice.

Also, on October 5, many countries around the world hold events to mark World Meningitis Day.

Meningitis is an inflammation of the membranes that cover the brain and spinal cord. It can be caused by viruses, bacteria, or other micro-organisms.

Every year, about 2.5 million new cases of meningitis are registered worldwide. According to statistics, one person in ten dies from meningitis.

The first Saturday of October is also the Day of the Stomatized Patients.

A stoma is an opening from the intestines that is brought to the abdominal wall or another place to drain feces. It is the result of diseases affecting the human intestines, such as cancer, colitis, Crohn's disease, etc. After such an operation, a person cannot live a full life and often receives a disability of the first or second group.

The process of rehabilitation after an ostomy is very difficult, especially mentally. Most people withdraw into themselves, avoiding communication with other people. This day is intended to inform the public about the urgency of this problem and to provide psychological support to patients.

According to the church calendar, today is the Day of Remembrance of the Holy Martyr Charity.

Kharytyna lived in the fourth century. She became an orphan at an early age and was raised by a Christian named Claudius.

Kharytyna grew up very pious, preaching faith in the Lord herself.

When the persecution of Christians intensified, Haritina was captured and severely tortured, but she did not renounce Jesus Christ. The Girl decided to be tried. The judge ordered her throat cut with a sword.

Today Gabriel, Grigory, Denis, Matthew, and Alexandra celebrate their name days.