October 5: International James Bond Day, World Teachers' Day

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
11:19 PM • 42191 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 100850 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 162954 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 135678 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 141835 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 138427 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 180191 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112000 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 171137 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104707 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 140425 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 140216 views
US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

February 28, 05:55 PM • 89424 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

February 28, 06:08 PM • 107865 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

February 28, 06:35 PM • 109999 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 162954 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 180191 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 171137 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 198557 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 187566 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 140215 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 140424 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 145802 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 137281 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 154227 views
Actual
October 5: International James Bond Day, World Teachers' Day

October 5: International James Bond Day, World Teachers' Day

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 115805 views

It was on October 5, 1962, that the first film based on the books by Ian Fleming about the British intelligence spy, 007 agent James Bond, Dr. No, was released, which marked the beginning of the cult film franchise.

Today, on October 5, all fans of Ian Fleming's novels about the adventures of the fictional British intelligence agent 007 and a series of films based on these books can join the celebration of the International James Bond Day, UNN reports.

It was on October 5, 1962 that the first film based on the books of writer Ian Fleming about the British intelligence spy James Bond "Doctor No" was released, which marked the beginning of the cult film franchise.

In 2012, on the 50th anniversary of the film's release, fans of the franchise proposed to celebrate International James Bond Day on October 5. From 1962 to 2021, EON, which bought the rights to film the James Bond books, released 25 films about the spy's adventures. The role of James Bond in them was played by such famous actors of the past and present as Sean Connery, George Lazenby, Roger Moore, Timothy Dalton, Pierce Brosnan, Daniel Craig.

The role of 007 can only be played by an actor of British descent.

Due to a copyright dispute, the movie based on the first James Bond novel, Casino Royale, was filmed only in 2006 and released the same year. Prior to that, in 1967, a parody of the spy movie of the same name was made.

Another unofficial James Bond movie, Never Say Never, was released in 1983. The main role in it was played by Sean Connery, who at that time had given up the role of agent to Roger Moore in the official Bond films.

Since 1994, on the initiative of UNESCO, World Teachers' Day has been celebrated on October 5.

According to statistics, there are about 60 million working teachers in the world today. Thus, teachers are now the largest socio-professional group, accounting for 1.6% of the world's population aged 15 to 64.

Since the late 1990s, the total number of working teachers in the world has increased by almost seven million. Two-thirds of them are in developing countries.

In 2002, on October 5, on the initiative of feminist movements, events were held in the American city of San Francisco and in Melbourne, Australia, to mark the International Day Against Prostitution. Over the years, the event began to gain popularity in many countries around the world

On this day, demonstrations are held to raise public awareness of the problems associated with prostitution and to protect the rights of those involved in it. Activists also discuss the consequences of prostitution, human trafficking and commercial sexual exploitation.

The initiators of the event are convinced that prostitution is only a form of exploitation and do not allow it to be a conscious choice.

Also, on October 5, many countries around the world hold events to mark World Meningitis Day.

Meningitis is an inflammation of the membranes that cover the brain and spinal cord. It can be caused by viruses, bacteria, or other micro-organisms.

Every year, about 2.5 million new cases of meningitis are registered worldwide. According to statistics, one person in ten dies from meningitis.

The first Saturday of October is also the Day of the Stomatized Patients.

A stoma is an opening from the intestines that is brought to the abdominal wall or another place to drain feces. It is the result of diseases affecting the human intestines, such as cancer, colitis, Crohn's disease, etc. After such an operation, a person cannot live a full life and often receives a disability of the first or second group.

The process of rehabilitation after an ostomy is very difficult, especially mentally. Most people withdraw into themselves, avoiding communication with other people. This day is intended to inform the public about the urgency of this problem and to provide psychological support to patients.

According to the church calendar, today is the Day of Remembrance of the Holy Martyr Charity.

Kharytyna lived in the fourth century. She became an orphan at an early age and was raised by a Christian named Claudius.

Kharytyna grew up very pious, preaching faith in the Lord herself.

When the persecution of Christians intensified, Haritina was captured and severely tortured, but she did not renounce Jesus Christ.  The Girl decided to be tried. The judge ordered her throat cut with a sword.

Today Gabriel, Grigory, Denis, Matthew, and Alexandra celebrate their name days.

Zakhar Podkidyshev

Zakhar Podkidyshev

UNN Lite
unescoUNESCO
san-frantsyskoSan Francisco

Contact us about advertising