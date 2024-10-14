977 Ukrainians received free infertility treatment, 368 became pregnant - Ministry of Health
Kyiv • UNN
The Ministry of Health reported that 977 women received free infertility treatment, of whom 368 became pregnant. The tariff for treatment was increased to UAH 84,826, and the list of services and medicines was expanded.
977 Ukrainian women have used the free state service of infertility treatment, the Ministry of Health reported, UNN writes.
Details
"Since the beginning of the year, 977 Ukrainian women have used the free medical service under the package "Treatment of infertility with the help of assisted reproductive technologies (in vitro fertilization)". According to the National Health Service of Ukraine (hereinafter - NHSU), 368 women became pregnant after receiving these services," the statement reads.
As noted, currently 18 medical institutions in the country, including 13 private clinics, 3 municipal and 2 state hospitals, have signed contracts with the NHSU. Patients can receive infertility treatment services free of charge at any contracted facility, regardless of their place of residence. The full list of these institutions is available at following the link.
AddendumAddendum
The Ministry of Health has announced that the tariff for infertility treatment has been increased. Now the NHSU will pay UAH 84 ,826 for one full cycle of artificial insemination. Previously, the tariff was UAH 60 ,324.
The list of necessary services for treatment was also expanded:
- services of cryopreservation of germ cells (oocytes, eggs, embryos);
- Cryopreservation of germ cells (oocytes, eggs, embryos);
- preimplantation genetic screening;
- the list of medicines required for the treatment of infertility was supplemented with 25 new items.
Reportedly, the patient's age at the start of the cycle should be no more than 40 years old. As part of the package "Treatment of infertility with the help of assisted reproductive technologies (in vitro fertilization)", a woman can receive one full cycle per year free of charge in case of pregnancy, while in case of a healthy child, subsequent cycles of assisted reproductive technologies are not paid for. If the first cycle of ART did not lead to the desired result, it is possible to repeat the cycle (full or partial) within a year. Treatment can be provided on an outpatient basis, as well as in a day care center or a regular hospital, depending on the doctor's prescription.