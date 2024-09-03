90% of rescuers are reserved from mobilization - Zelenskyy in response to petition

As of now, 90% of the military personnel of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine have already been reserved from mobilization. This is stated in the response of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to the petition on the reservation of 100% of the personnel of the State Emergency Service, UNN reports .

Undoubtedly, the daily work of rescuers has become particularly dangerous due to the need to carry out humanitarian demining of a large part of Ukrainian territory, eliminate the consequences of artillery and rocket attacks, and perform other duties in difficult conditions. During the full-scale armed invasion of Ukraine by the Russian Federation, SES employees have repeatedly demonstrated a true example of loyalty to their professional duty, heroism and sacrifice to save the lives of others. Their work often takes place under enemy fire, in difficult conditions and at the risk of their own lives. I believe that all this requires a balanced approach to the use of the SES capabilities both for their intended purpose and in the interests of the country's defense through mobilization or reservation - reads the response to the petition.

The procedure for reserving persons liable for military service during martial law, approved by a resolution of the Cabinet of Ministers, stipulates that persons liable for military service who work or serve, inter alia, in the SES, are subject to reservation in the amount of no more than 50 percent of the number of persons liable for military service in such body as of May 18, 2024, and in case of an increase in the number of persons liable for military service in the relevant body - as of the date of submission of the lists, in particular for bodies established after May 18, 2024.

The number of persons liable for military service subject to reservation may exceed 50 percent by a separate decision of the Minister of Defense, made on the basis of a substantiated request from the Minister of Internal Affairs

At the same time, Zelenskyy said that today the Minister of Defense of Ukraine, based on an appeal from the Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine, decided to reserve 90 percent of the military personnel of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine.