9 people already injured due to massive Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia

The number of victims of Russia's massive attack on Zaporizhzhia has increased to 9, with one person killed, Ivan Fedorov, head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, announced on Tuesday in Telegram, UNN reports.

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According to Fedorov, "around half past two in the morning, the enemy launched a massive attack on Zaporizhzhia: first - 6 attack drones, then - 5 ballistic missiles." "Residential areas and infrastructure facilities were under attack," the head of the Regional Military Administration noted.

"Unfortunately, 1 person died. Sincere condolences to the relatives. Nine people were injured," Fedorov said.

As specified by the Zaporizhzhia Regional Prosecutor's Office, "as a result of the shelling, a 32-year-old man died, and 9 people were injured."

According to Fedorov, all victims are being provided with the necessary medical assistance.

According to the regional prosecutor's office, high-rise buildings and private houses, a shopping center, industrial infrastructure facilities, and non-residential premises were damaged, and cars were mangled.

20 multi-story buildings, 6 private homes, a shop, non-residential buildings, and enterprises were damaged. One of the houses is next to the one that was previously destroyed and recently rebuilt. People had just returned to their apartments, the head of the Regional Military Administration indicated.

He also reported that "the smoke that Zaporizhzhia residents can see is the result of an enemy strike - a gas station is on fire."

Number of casualties increased in Zaporizhzhia after strike on apartment building, one person killed