9 people already injured due to massive Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia

$43.830.0150.880.21
ukenru
March 23, 07:55 PM • 14756 views
SBU managed to eliminate a Russian agent network operating through religious communities and prevent assassination attempts - Zelenskyy
March 23, 05:52 PM • 35593 views
There is no diesel fuel shortage in Ukraine and none is expected - expert
Exclusive
March 23, 04:59 PM • 30649 views
Bitcoin stabilizes - should one invest amid wars?
Exclusive
March 23, 04:01 PM • 31147 views
De-escalation in the Middle East - will gasoline become cheaper in Ukraine?
March 23, 03:57 PM • 29409 views
Russia plans to deploy four UAV control stations in Belarus, as well as in the occupied territories of Ukraine - President
March 23, 02:34 PM • 19117 views
Ministry of Digital Transformation proposes to restrict military personnel's access to gambling
Exclusive
March 23, 01:02 PM • 37941 views
Double taxation in Ukrainian style: how the state complicates the work of businesses in international markets
Exclusive
March 23, 09:58 AM • 41765 views
Commission for selecting the head of the State Customs Service will check Suvorov's integrity, taking into account data on his property and professional activities
March 23, 09:48 AM • 33942 views
Syrskyi announced the failure of Russian offensive attempts with "meat assaults" - Russian losses in four days exceeded 6,000 occupiers
March 23, 09:16 AM • 56792 views
Benefits for large families in 2026 - what is provided by law and how to apply for them
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+10°
1.1m/s
49%
752mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Star of "Kitchen" Kateryna Kuznetsova publicly congratulated her star father on his birthdayPhotoMarch 23, 09:52 PM • 18206 views
Oil tanks continue to burn in the port of Primorsk after the attackVideoMarch 23, 10:13 PM • 19200 views
Supernatural star Carrie Ann Fleming dies of cancer – how old was the actressMarch 23, 10:44 PM • 13118 views
Hungarian opposition leader vows to remove Orbán's allies if he wins electionsMarch 23, 11:02 PM • 7794 views
There will be new settlement conditions: Nebenzya at the UN issued another portion of cynical statements regarding the war in UkraineMarch 23, 11:22 PM • 23143 views
Publications
What ginger treats: health benefits and how to consume it properlyPhotoMarch 23, 06:21 PM • 26710 views
How to disable ads on your phone: simple waysMarch 23, 03:00 PM • 31907 views
Odesa's private medicine "under investigation" due to corruption schemes and patient deathsMarch 23, 02:11 PM • 31168 views
Double taxation in Ukrainian style: how the state complicates the work of businesses in international markets
Exclusive
March 23, 01:02 PM • 37941 views
Effective Day Planning: Simple Ways to Organize Your TimePhotoMarch 23, 11:17 AM • 41880 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ursula von der Leyen
Viktor Orbán
Mette Frederiksen
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Iran
Germany
China
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Star of "Kitchen" Kateryna Kuznetsova publicly congratulated her star father on his birthdayPhotoMarch 23, 09:52 PM • 18301 views
Yuliia Verba's Instagram blocked again - main account with 3 million followers disappearedPhotoMarch 23, 06:36 PM • 18979 views
Chef Hector Jimenez-Bravo announced the death of his dog ChocoPhotoMarch 23, 02:50 PM • 17260 views
Nicholas Brendon, star of "Buffy the Vampire Slayer," has diedMarch 21, 01:45 PM • 66904 views
Top 4 melodramas with a tearful ending that everyone should watchMarch 21, 02:47 AM • 67547 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Film
Series
Heating

9 people already injured due to massive Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2192 views

Russia attacked the city with drones and ballistic missiles. As a result of the strikes, 20 high-rise buildings, private houses and a shopping center were damaged.

9 people already injured due to massive Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia

The number of victims of Russia's massive attack on Zaporizhzhia has increased to 9, with one person killed, Ivan Fedorov, head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, announced on Tuesday in Telegram, UNN reports.

Details

According to Fedorov, "around half past two in the morning, the enemy launched a massive attack on Zaporizhzhia: first - 6 attack drones, then - 5 ballistic missiles." "Residential areas and infrastructure facilities were under attack," the head of the Regional Military Administration noted.

"Unfortunately, 1 person died. Sincere condolences to the relatives. Nine people were injured," Fedorov said.

As specified by the Zaporizhzhia Regional Prosecutor's Office, "as a result of the shelling, a 32-year-old man died, and 9 people were injured."

According to Fedorov, all victims are being provided with the necessary medical assistance.

According to the regional prosecutor's office, high-rise buildings and private houses, a shopping center, industrial infrastructure facilities, and non-residential premises were damaged, and cars were mangled.

20 multi-story buildings, 6 private homes, a shop, non-residential buildings, and enterprises were damaged. One of the houses is next to the one that was previously destroyed and recently rebuilt. People had just returned to their apartments, the head of the Regional Military Administration indicated.

He also reported that "the smoke that Zaporizhzhia residents can see is the result of an enemy strike - a gas station is on fire."

Number of casualties increased in Zaporizhzhia after strike on apartment building, one person killed24.03.26, 06:34 • 4126 views

Julia Shramko

War in Ukraine
Real estate
War in Ukraine
Zaporizhzhia