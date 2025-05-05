89 combat clashes on the front: the hottest in the Pokrovsk direction

In total, 89 combat clashes took place on the front since the beginning of the day. Since the beginning of the day, in the Pokrovsky direction, the enemy has made 32 attempts to dislodge Ukrainian defenders from their positions, UNN reports with reference to the General Staff's report.

Details

Ukrainian units repelled one enemy attack in the Kharkiv direction near Vovchansk. The settlement of Zolochiv was subjected to an air strike.

In the Kupyansk direction, the enemy actively attacked the positions of our units four times in the area of the settlement of Zahryzove and in the direction of Novosynove and Hlushkivka; our defenders successfully repelled two enemy assaults, two combat clashes are ongoing.

Today in the Lyman direction, the invading army carried out 13 attacks on Ukrainian positions in the areas of the settlements of Hrekivka, Novomykhailivka, Nove, Kolodyazi, Myrne, and in the direction of Zelena Dolyna. Currently, five combat clashes are ongoing.

In the Kramatorsk direction, our defenders repelled three enemy attacks in the area of Kurdyumivka and in the direction of Bila Hora, a battle is currently underway.

In the Toretsk direction, the Russians tried to dislodge our units from their positions in the areas of Toretsk and Ozaryanivka, where the Defense Forces repelled two assault actions; one more combat clash is still ongoing.

Since the beginning of the day in the Pokrovsky direction, the enemy has made 32 attempts to dislodge our defenders from their positions in the areas of the settlements of Sukha Balka, Stara Mykolaivka, Vodyane Druhe, Novotoretske, Shevchenko, Udachne, Uspenivka, Kotlyarivka, Troitske, Kotlyarivka, Bohdanivka and Andriivka. The Defense Forces are holding back the pressure and have already repelled 21 enemy attacks. Enemy aviation launched strikes with guided air bombs on the areas of the settlements of Shevchenko Pershe, Nova Poltavka, Sukhy Yar, Pokrovsk, Kotlyne and Udachne.

In the Novopavlivka direction, Ukrainian soldiers are repelling two attacks by the occupying army, eight attempts to storm our positions have already been stopped in the areas of the settlements of Novopil, Novosilka, Pryvilne, Komar and in the direction of Otradne. Novopil and Novodarivka were hit by unguided air missiles.

In the Huliaipole direction, in the area of the settlement of Vysoke, the Defense Forces successfully repelled four enemy attacks, and one more combat clash has not been completed. The enemy also used unguided air missiles against Zaliznychne.

In the Orikhiv direction, our defenders successfully stopped 11 assaults in the areas of Stepove, Mali Shcherbaky, Kamyanske and in the direction of Novoandriivka and Novodanylivka. The enemy used guided air bombs and missiles, in particular against Mala Tokmachka, Stepove and Kamyanske.

In the Kurakhove direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled six attacks by the invaders, and one more combat clash is ongoing. In addition, the enemy carried out 189 artillery shellings of our troops' positions and settlements, including five from multiple launch rocket systems, and carried out four air strikes, dropping six guided bombs.

In the Siversky and Prydniprovsky directions, the enemy did not conduct active offensive actions.

