89 combat clashes on the front: the hottest in the Pokrovsk direction

$41.710.11
47.310.23
ukenru
The mission is to stay. Expert explains why Duma resorts to manipulations regarding the draft law on ARMA reform
Exclusive
02:12 PM • 7446 views

The mission is to stay. Expert explains why Duma resorts to manipulations regarding the draft law on ARMA reform

May 5, 08:41 AM • 58708 views

Kursk operation achieved most of its goals - Syrskyi

Exclusive
May 5, 06:29 AM • 103846 views

Sleep Breathing Disorders: How to Recognize, Diagnose, and Treat Apnea

Exclusive
May 5, 06:08 AM • 112993 views

A Week of Profound Changes and Creative Opportunities: Horoscope for All Zodiac Signs from May 5–11

May 3, 09:33 AM • 152248 views

Ukraine hopes to host national security advisors from the US, Britain, France and Germany - Zelensky

Exclusive
May 3, 06:30 AM • 176921 views

Stroke in children: doctor explains how often it occurs and whether it is possible to fully recover after it

May 3, 06:01 AM • 211638 views

International Drone Day: How Ukraine is changing the course of the war with drones

May 2, 06:22 PM • 109723 views

Zelenskyy ordered to speed up the creation of Ukrainian ballistics

May 2, 06:05 PM • 103355 views

The Cabinet of Ministers has registered in the Rada a draft law necessary for the implementation of the mineral agreement with the USA: what it envisages

May 2, 05:00 PM • 102997 views

Five mini-series that are impossible to tear yourself away from: what to watch on the weekend

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Погода
+13°
2m/s
66%
746 mm
Popular news

Oil prices collapsed amid OPEC+'s acceleration in production increase

May 5, 05:19 AM • 59114 views

Israel has approved the intensification of hostilities against Hamas and the mobilization of reservists - AP

May 5, 07:29 AM • 59400 views

"Thunderbolts" from Marvel started the summer rental season with $162 million in worldwide collections

May 5, 07:50 AM • 49771 views

Lady Gaga addressed fans after an attempted terrorist attack at the singer's largest concert in Rio de Janeiro

May 5, 08:03 AM • 41501 views

Sean Penn: Trump, like a "jealous killer", could destroy the world because of his own ambitions

May 5, 08:45 AM • 38184 views
Publications

Science that feeds Ukraine: how the development of Ukrainian animal husbandry ensures the food security of the state?

01:53 PM • 12779 views

Sleep Breathing Disorders: How to Recognize, Diagnose, and Treat Apnea
Exclusive

May 5, 06:29 AM • 103846 views

A Week of Profound Changes and Creative Opportunities: Horoscope for All Zodiac Signs from May 5–11
Exclusive

May 5, 06:08 AM • 112993 views

International Drone Day: How Ukraine is changing the course of the war with drones

May 3, 06:01 AM • 211638 views

May 3 - International Confectioner's Day: the most delicious records of Ukraine and the world

May 3, 04:30 AM • 100142 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Robert Fico

Pope Francis

Friedrich Merz

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

Germany

Donetsk Oblast

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Sean Penn: Trump, like a "jealous killer", could destroy the world because of his own ambitions

May 5, 08:45 AM • 38204 views

Lady Gaga addressed fans after an attempted terrorist attack at the singer's largest concert in Rio de Janeiro

May 5, 08:03 AM • 41525 views

"Thunderbolts" from Marvel started the summer rental season with $162 million in worldwide collections

May 5, 07:50 AM • 49793 views

Two million people attended Lady Gaga's free concert in Brazil

May 4, 04:24 PM • 28386 views

Star Wars Day: Facts About the Film Saga That Will Surprise You

May 4, 04:30 AM • 45937 views
Actual

MIM-104 Patriot

Sukhoi Su-30

Saab JAS 39 Gripen

F-16 Fighting Falcon

Dassault Rafale

89 combat clashes on the front: the hottest in the Pokrovsk direction

Kyiv • UNN

 • 3422 views

Since the beginning of the day, 89 combat clashes have taken place on the front, in the Pokrovsk direction the enemy has made 32 attempts to dislodge Ukrainian defenders from their positions.

89 combat clashes on the front: the hottest in the Pokrovsk direction

In total, 89 combat clashes took place on the front since the beginning of the day. Since the beginning of the day, in the Pokrovsky direction, the enemy has made 32 attempts to dislodge Ukrainian defenders from their positions, UNN reports with reference to the General Staff's report.

Details

Ukrainian units repelled one enemy attack in the Kharkiv direction near Vovchansk. The settlement of Zolochiv was subjected to an air strike.

In the Kupyansk direction, the enemy actively attacked the positions of our units four times in the area of the settlement of Zahryzove and in the direction of Novosynove and Hlushkivka; our defenders successfully repelled two enemy assaults, two combat clashes are ongoing.

Today in the Lyman direction, the invading army carried out 13 attacks on Ukrainian positions in the areas of the settlements of Hrekivka, Novomykhailivka, Nove, Kolodyazi, Myrne, and in the direction of Zelena Dolyna. Currently, five combat clashes are ongoing.

In the Kramatorsk direction, our defenders repelled three enemy attacks in the area of Kurdyumivka and in the direction of Bila Hora, a battle is currently underway.

In the Toretsk direction, the Russians tried to dislodge our units from their positions in the areas of Toretsk and Ozaryanivka, where the Defense Forces repelled two assault actions; one more combat clash is still ongoing.

Since the beginning of the day in the Pokrovsky direction, the enemy has made 32 attempts to dislodge our defenders from their positions in the areas of the settlements of Sukha Balka, Stara Mykolaivka, Vodyane Druhe, Novotoretske, Shevchenko, Udachne, Uspenivka, Kotlyarivka, Troitske, Kotlyarivka, Bohdanivka and Andriivka. The Defense Forces are holding back the pressure and have already repelled 21 enemy attacks. Enemy aviation launched strikes with guided air bombs on the areas of the settlements of Shevchenko Pershe, Nova Poltavka, Sukhy Yar, Pokrovsk, Kotlyne and Udachne.

In the Novopavlivka direction, Ukrainian soldiers are repelling two attacks by the occupying army, eight attempts to storm our positions have already been stopped in the areas of the settlements of Novopil, Novosilka, Pryvilne, Komar and in the direction of Otradne. Novopil and Novodarivka were hit by unguided air missiles.

In the Huliaipole direction, in the area of the settlement of Vysoke, the Defense Forces successfully repelled four enemy attacks, and one more combat clash has not been completed. The enemy also used unguided air missiles against Zaliznychne.

In the Orikhiv direction, our defenders successfully stopped 11 assaults in the areas of Stepove, Mali Shcherbaky, Kamyanske and in the direction of Novoandriivka and Novodanylivka. The enemy used guided air bombs and missiles, in particular against Mala Tokmachka, Stepove and Kamyanske.

In the Kurakhove direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled six attacks by the invaders, and one more combat clash is ongoing. In addition, the enemy carried out 189 artillery shellings of our troops' positions and settlements, including five from multiple launch rocket systems, and carried out four air strikes, dropping six guided bombs.

In the Siversky and Prydniprovsky directions, the enemy did not conduct active offensive actions.

Another 2 planes and over 1,300 occupiers: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine updated enemy losses04.05.25, 08:35 • 13366 views

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

War
Vovchansk
Ukraine
Brent
$60.53
Bitcoin
$94,231.90
S&P 500
$5,654.63
Tesla
$280.14
Газ TTF
$32.83
Золото
$3,322.25
Ethereum
$1,808.93