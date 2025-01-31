77 combat engagements in a day: where the occupants are trying to break through the Ukrainian Armed Forces' defense

Since the beginning of the day, 77 combat engagements have taken place on the frontline, in the Pokrovsk sector the enemy has already made 38 attempts to push our defenders, UNN reports citing the General Staff's report.

Today, in the Kharkiv sector, Russian occupants twice stormed the defensive lines of Ukrainian troops near Vovchansk.

In the Kupyansk sector, the enemy attacked the positions of our units in the vicinity of Pishchane once.

Today, in the Liman sector, the invading army made five attacks on Ukrainian positions near Zelena Dolyna, Novomykhailivka and Kolodyazy. Two firefights are ongoing.

In the Northern sector, the occupants tried to advance six times on the positions of our troops in the areas of Bilohorivka, Verkhnekamianske and Spirne, two firefights are still ongoing.

In the Kramatorsk sector, the occupants stormed our units three times near Chasiv Yar, Stupky and Bila Hora, one firefight is still ongoing.

In the Toretsk sector, the Russians tried to force our units out of their positions near Toretsk, where the Defense Forces repelled three enemy attacks.

Since the beginning of the day in the Pokrovsk sector, the enemy has already made 38 attempts to push our defenders from their positions near the settlements of Mashivka, Yelizavetivka, Novotoretske, Myroliubivka, Promin, Lysivka, Pokrovsk, Novoukrainka, Udachne, Kotlyarivka, Novoandriivka, Oleksiivka, Andriivka, Dachne and Ulakly. The defense forces are holding back the attack and have repelled 33 enemy attacks so far. The enemy's losses are being clarified.

Fighting continues near the settlements of Kostiantynopil and Rozdolne in the Novopavlivka sector. Four attacks by the occupation army were repelled today.

In the Gulyaypol sector, two hostile attacks continued in the direction of Novopil and Novosilka. At the same time, the enemy launched air strikes with unguided missiles at Novopil and dropped four unmanned aerial vehicles near Pyatikhatky.

In the Orikhivsk sector, the enemy tried to advance towards Novodanilivka once, but was repelled. The enemy launched air strikes on the village of Kamianske with unguided missiles.

In the Prydniprovsky sector, our defenders repelled one enemy attack.

In the Kursk region, Ukrainian soldiers repelled six offensives of the invaders, two clashes are still ongoing. In addition, the enemy launched five air strikes, using six guided bombs, and fired 196 artillery rounds, including four from multiple launch rocket systems.

General Staff: occupation forces lost 1270 servicemen within 24 hours