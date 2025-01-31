77 combat engagements in a day: where the occupants are trying to break through the Ukrainian Armed Forces' defense

ukenru
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 24733 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 66609 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 102734 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 106103 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 124048 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 102380 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 129920 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103551 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113307 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116913 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

February 28, 05:35 AM • 106714 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

February 28, 05:48 AM • 103250 views
107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

February 28, 07:13 AM • 92681 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 112610 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 107059 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

02:39 PM • 24733 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 124048 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 129920 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 162822 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 152918 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 7390 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 107060 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 112611 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 138622 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 140395 views
Actual
77 combat engagements in a day: where the occupants are trying to break through the Ukrainian Armed Forces' defense

77 combat engagements in a day: where the occupants are trying to break through the Ukrainian Armed Forces' defense

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 73119 views

There were 77 combat engagements in the frontline, with 38 attacks in the Pokrovsk sector. The enemy is actively storming Ukrainian positions in various sectors, including Kharkiv, Kupyansk and Lyman.

Since the beginning of the day, 77 combat engagements have taken place on the frontline, in the Pokrovsk sector the enemy has already made 38 attempts to push our defenders, UNN reports citing the General Staff's report.

Today, in the Kharkiv sector, Russian occupants twice stormed the defensive lines of Ukrainian troops near Vovchansk.

In the Kupyansk sector, the enemy attacked the positions of our units in the vicinity of Pishchane once.

Today, in the Liman sector, the invading army made five attacks on Ukrainian positions near Zelena Dolyna, Novomykhailivka and Kolodyazy. Two firefights are ongoing.

In the Northern sector, the occupants tried to advance six times on the positions of our troops in the areas of Bilohorivka, Verkhnekamianske and Spirne, two firefights are still ongoing.

In the Kramatorsk sector, the occupants stormed our units three times near Chasiv Yar, Stupky and Bila Hora, one firefight is still ongoing.

In the Toretsk sector, the Russians tried to force our units out of their positions near Toretsk, where the Defense Forces repelled three enemy attacks.

Since the beginning of the day in the Pokrovsk sector, the enemy has already made 38 attempts to push our defenders from their positions near the settlements of Mashivka, Yelizavetivka, Novotoretske, Myroliubivka, Promin, Lysivka, Pokrovsk, Novoukrainka, Udachne, Kotlyarivka, Novoandriivka, Oleksiivka, Andriivka, Dachne and Ulakly. The defense forces are holding back the attack and have repelled 33 enemy attacks so far. The enemy's losses are being clarified.

Fighting continues near the settlements of Kostiantynopil and Rozdolne in the Novopavlivka sector. Four attacks by the occupation army were repelled today.

In the Gulyaypol sector, two hostile attacks continued in the direction of Novopil and Novosilka. At the same time, the enemy launched air strikes with unguided missiles at Novopil and dropped four unmanned aerial vehicles near Pyatikhatky.

In the Orikhivsk sector, the enemy tried to advance towards Novodanilivka once, but was repelled. The enemy launched air strikes on the village of Kamianske with unguided missiles.

In the Prydniprovsky sector, our defenders repelled one enemy attack.

In the Kursk region, Ukrainian soldiers repelled six offensives of the invaders, two clashes are still ongoing. In addition, the enemy launched five air strikes, using six guided bombs, and fired 196 artillery rounds, including four from multiple launch rocket systems.

General Staff: occupation forces lost 1270 servicemen within 24 hours30.01.25, 07:27 • 115466 views

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

War
heneralnyi-shtab-zbroinykh-syl-ukrainyGeneral Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
ukraineUkraine
kharkivKharkiv

Contact us about advertising