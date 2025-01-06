7,300 people remain in Pokrovsk, evacuation slowed due to deteriorating situation - MBA

The pace of evacuation in Pokrovsk has slowed down. Currently, 7,300 people live in the city. This was reported by the head of the Pokrovsk city military administration Serhiy Dobryak on Suspilne. Studio", reports UNN.

Details

According to the head of the Pokrovsk MVA, the situation in the city is deteriorating, with Russians continuing to shell.

"The security situation is deteriorating, as artillery has been firing constantly in recent weeks, weather-seeking missiles, FPV drones are constantly firing - it's just tiring," Dobryak said.

He also emphasized that Pokrovsk is currently home to 7,300 citizens.

"Now the evacuation has slightly decreased, after December 12, when gas supply was cut off and then electricity, almost 3,000 people left in a week. Today, according to the statistics, 5 to 10 people leave per day," says the head of Pokrovske MVA.

Addendum

According to the Donetsk police , as a result of Russian shelling, seven people were wounded in the region, and more than 60 destructions were recorded per day. In particular, the police recorded 3,279 enemy attacks on the front line and residential areas.

Russian troops attacked 10 localities: the cities of Kostyantynivka, Pokrovsk, Sloviansk, Toretsk, the villages of Droysheve and Zarichne, and the villages of Hryshyne, Dovha Balka, Nadiivka, and Shandryholove.

66 civilian objects were destroyed, including 45 residential buildings.

The Russians shelled Pokrovsk three times with artillery, wounding three civilians, damaging four apartment buildings, a utility company, a shop, and an administrative building.

In Nadiivka, two civilians were injured and two private houses were damaged.

Two people were injured as a result of Russian shelling of Zarichne.

Kostiantynivka withstood 8 enemy attacks: the occupiers dropped 4 FAB-250 bombs on the town, attacked with drones and artillery. 5 apartment buildings and 29 private houses, a bank, a pharmacy, a boiler house, a workshop, a production facility, a pizzeria, a shop, a church, a garage, a civilian car, gas pipelines, and power lines were damaged.

In Shandryholove, 2 private houses were damaged by Smerch MLRS, and 1 in Drobysheve.

The enemy struck Dovha Balka with a drone, destroying a private house and an outbuilding.

