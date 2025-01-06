7,300 people remain in Pokrovsk, evacuation slowed due to deteriorating situation - MBA

ukenru
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 41137 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 145111 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 126079 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 133776 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 133321 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 169801 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 110397 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 163150 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104422 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113939 views

Popular news
Macron urged Europe to abandon “happy vassalization” towards the US

February 28, 11:38 AM • 92029 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 129150 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 127818 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

06:08 PM • 90141 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

06:35 PM • 100751 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 145111 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 169801 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 163150 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 190939 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 180181 views
UNN Lite
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 127818 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 129150 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 142475 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 134136 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 151353 views
Actual
7,300 people remain in Pokrovsk, evacuation slowed due to deteriorating situation - MBA

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 23561 views

The head of the Pokrovsk MVA reported a deterioration in the security situation and a slowdown in evacuation. Russians attacked 10 settlements in Donetsk region over the last day, wounding 7 civilians.

The pace of evacuation in Pokrovsk has slowed down. Currently, 7,300 people live in the city. This was reported by the head of the Pokrovsk city military administration Serhiy Dobryak on Suspilne. Studio", reports UNN.

Details

According to the head of the Pokrovsk MVA, the situation in the city is deteriorating, with Russians continuing to shell.

"The security situation is deteriorating, as artillery has been firing constantly in recent weeks, weather-seeking missiles, FPV drones are constantly firing - it's just tiring," Dobryak said.

He also emphasized that Pokrovsk is currently home to 7,300 citizens.

"Now the evacuation has slightly decreased, after December 12, when gas supply was cut off and then electricity, almost 3,000 people left in a week. Today, according to the statistics, 5 to 10 people leave per day," says the head of Pokrovske MVA.

Addendum

According to the Donetsk police , as a result of Russian shelling, seven people were wounded in the region, and more than 60 destructions were recorded per day. In particular, the police recorded 3,279 enemy attacks on the front line and residential areas.

Russian troops attacked 10 localities: the cities of Kostyantynivka, Pokrovsk, Sloviansk, Toretsk, the villages of Droysheve and Zarichne, and the villages of Hryshyne, Dovha Balka, Nadiivka, and Shandryholove.

66 civilian objects were destroyed, including 45 residential buildings.

The Russians shelled Pokrovsk three times with artillery, wounding three civilians, damaging four apartment buildings, a utility company, a shop, and an administrative building.

In Nadiivka, two civilians were injured and two private houses were damaged.

Two people were injured as a result of Russian shelling of Zarichne.

Kostiantynivka withstood 8 enemy attacks: the occupiers dropped 4 FAB-250 bombs on the town, attacked with drones and artillery. 5 apartment buildings and 29 private houses, a bank, a pharmacy, a boiler house, a workshop, a production facility, a pizzeria, a shop, a church, a garage, a civilian car, gas pipelines, and power lines were damaged.

In Shandryholove, 2 private houses were damaged by Smerch MLRS, and 1 in Drobysheve.

The enemy struck Dovha Balka with a drone, destroying a private house and an outbuilding.

The town is half-ruined: Khortytsia JFO spokesman answers whether Russians captured Kurakhove06.01.25, 16:17 • 22119 views

Alina Volianska

SocietyWar
bm-30-smerchBM-30 Smerch

Contact us about advertising