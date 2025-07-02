6,000 burial plots prepared at the military memorial cemetery - Shmyhal

At the National Military Memorial Cemetery, 6,000 burial sites have been prepared, and the first burials will begin soon, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal announced on Wednesday following a relevant meeting on Telegram, writes UNN.

This year, the construction of the first launch complex of the 1st stage has been completed. 6,000 places have been prepared for burials. The first burials will begin here in the near future. - wrote Shmyhal.

According to the head of government, the construction of the second launch complex is ongoing.

"There is still a lot of work ahead. The state's task is to create proper conditions where everyone can pay tribute to our Heroes," the Prime Minister stated.

Addendum

In April 2024, it was reported that the construction of the National Military Memorial Cemetery complex, which includes not only a military cemetery, but also a museum complex, will be carried out in eight stages and should be completed in 129 months, i.e. in almost 11 years.