49 combat engagements took place on the front, 17 of them in the Pokrovsk direction - General Staff

$43.830.0150.880.21
ukenru
02:45 PM • 2672 views
The Cabinet of Ministers assigned a rank to the NABU director amid a corruption scandal involving fictitious paternity
Exclusive
02:12 PM • 8130 views
Ballistic "Sapsan" and FP-7 - how Ukraine is building a new missile force
Exclusive
01:42 PM • 15125 views
Leasing under fire: how Ukraine is trying to tax operations abroad and apply double taxation
Exclusive
12:48 PM • 18840 views
Partial lifting of US sanctions on Belarus - a big problem or a positive for Ukraine?
Exclusive
12:22 PM • 15190 views
Is the Rada being prepared for a long war - MPs explained the situation
March 23, 07:55 PM • 31903 views
SBU managed to eliminate a Russian agent network operating through religious communities and prevent assassination attempts - Zelenskyy
March 23, 05:52 PM • 68908 views
There is no diesel fuel shortage in Ukraine and none is expected - expert
Exclusive
March 23, 04:59 PM • 58219 views
Bitcoin stabilizes - should one invest amid wars?
Exclusive
March 23, 04:01 PM • 56576 views
De-escalation in the Middle East - will gasoline become cheaper in Ukraine?
March 23, 03:57 PM • 51400 views
Russia plans to deploy four UAV control stations in Belarus, as well as in the occupied territories of Ukraine - President
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+13°
1.2m/s
31%
750mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
The Verkhovna Rada meeting on March 25 may not take place due to threats of deputies being beatenMarch 24, 09:06 AM • 27982 views
Court extends arrests and suspends doctor in Adnan Kivan's death casePhoto10:02 AM • 39362 views
The MES of Ukraine has published new admission rules for 2026 - what changes for applicants10:20 AM • 27177 views
Imperfection of legislation hinders the scaling of Defence City - experts' position 11:15 AM • 30107 views
Valerie Perrine, Oscar-nominated actress from "Superman" and "Lenny," has died11:52 AM • 16330 views
Publications
Leasing under fire: how Ukraine is trying to tax operations abroad and apply double taxation
Exclusive
01:42 PM • 15129 views
Partial lifting of US sanctions on Belarus - a big problem or a positive for Ukraine?
Exclusive
12:48 PM • 18844 views
Imperfection of legislation hinders the scaling of Defence City - experts' position 11:15 AM • 30229 views
Court extends arrests and suspends doctor in Adnan Kivan's death casePhoto10:02 AM • 39482 views
What ginger treats: health benefits and how to consume it properlyPhotoMarch 23, 06:21 PM • 55102 views
Actual people
Andriy Sadovyi
Donald Trump
Viktor Orbán
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ursula von der Leyen
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Dnipro (city)
Israel
Lviv
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Valerie Perrine, Oscar-nominated actress from "Superman" and "Lenny," has died11:52 AM • 16435 views
Star of "Kitchen" Kateryna Kuznetsova publicly congratulated her star father on his birthdayPhotoMarch 23, 09:52 PM • 36640 views
Yuliia Verba's Instagram blocked again - main account with 3 million followers disappearedPhotoMarch 23, 06:36 PM • 35038 views
Chef Hector Jimenez-Bravo announced the death of his dog ChocoPhotoMarch 23, 02:50 PM • 32342 views
Nicholas Brendon, star of "Buffy the Vampire Slayer," has diedMarch 21, 01:45 PM • 81645 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
The Diplomat
Shahed-136
ATACMS

49 combat engagements took place on the front, 17 of them in the Pokrovsk direction - General Staff

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1156 views

Since the beginning of the day, 49 combat engagements have been recorded, 17 of which were in the Pokrovsk direction. The occupiers are also shelling the border areas of Sumy and Chernihiv regions.

49 combat engagements took place on the front, 17 of them in the Pokrovsk direction - General Staff

Since the beginning of the day, the number of attacks by the Russian aggressor is 49. This is stated in the operational information of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine as of 4:00 p.m. on March 24, writes UNN.

Shelling of border territories continues. Today, in the Sumy region, the settlements of Tovstodubove, Korenyok, Sukhodil, Neskuchne, Iskriskivshchyna, Sosnivka were attacked. In the Chernihiv region, Mykhalchyna Sloboda, Senkivka, Bleshnya came under fire.

- the report says.

In the Northern-Slobozhansky and Kursk directions, the enemy carried out 40 shellings of settlements and positions of our troops today.

In the Southern-Slobozhansky direction, the enemy attacked twice in the Vovchansk area. One combat engagement is ongoing.

In the Kupiansk direction, the enemy carried out one assault on the positions of our troops towards Novoosinove.

In the Lyman direction, since the beginning of the day, the enemy has attacked the positions of our defenders twice towards Lyman.

In the Sloviansk direction, the enemy did not conduct offensive operations.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy carried out one offensive action in the Minkivka area.

In the Kostiantynivka direction, the invaders carried out nine offensive actions towards Kostiantynivka, Pleshchiivka, Illinivka, Sofiivka, and Novopavlivka. Three combat engagements are still ongoing.

25 out of 34 missiles and 365 out of 392 drones neutralized during massive Russian attack24.03.26, 09:09 • 4130 views

Since the beginning of the day, the Defense Forces have repelled 17 enemy assault actions in the Pokrovsk direction in the areas of the settlements of Rodynske, Hryshyne, Udachne, Novomykolaivka, Molodetske, and towards the settlements of Bilytske, Shevchenko. Three combat engagements have not yet been completed.

In the Oleksandrivka direction, the enemy carried out four offensive actions in the areas of the settlements of Ternove, Krasnohirske, and Zlahoda.

In the Huliaipole direction, there were 13 attacks towards the settlements of Dobropillia, Zaliznychne, Huliaipilske, Varvarivka, Myrny, Olenokostiantynivka. The enemy launched air strikes in the areas of the settlements of Novoselivka, Kopani, Svoboda, Yehorivka, Shyroke, Lisne.

In the Orikhiv direction, no active offensive actions by the enemy were recorded. The enemy launched air strikes in the areas of the settlement of Orikhiv.

In the Prydniprovskyi direction, the enemy did not conduct offensive operations.

In other directions, no significant changes in the situation are currently occurring. No attempts by the enemy to advance are recorded.

General Staff confirms damage to Russian Bastion launch system in Crimea24.03.26, 11:43 • 3236 views

Olga Rozgon

War in Ukraine
Village
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Skirmishes
State Border of Ukraine
Vovchansk
Sumy Oblast
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Chernihiv Oblast
Ukraine
Kostiantynivka