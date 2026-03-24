49 combat engagements took place on the front, 17 of them in the Pokrovsk direction - General Staff

Since the beginning of the day, the number of attacks by the Russian aggressor is 49. This is stated in the operational information of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine as of 4:00 p.m. on March 24, writes UNN.

Shelling of border territories continues. Today, in the Sumy region, the settlements of Tovstodubove, Korenyok, Sukhodil, Neskuchne, Iskriskivshchyna, Sosnivka were attacked. In the Chernihiv region, Mykhalchyna Sloboda, Senkivka, Bleshnya came under fire. - the report says.

In the Northern-Slobozhansky and Kursk directions, the enemy carried out 40 shellings of settlements and positions of our troops today.

In the Southern-Slobozhansky direction, the enemy attacked twice in the Vovchansk area. One combat engagement is ongoing.

In the Kupiansk direction, the enemy carried out one assault on the positions of our troops towards Novoosinove.

In the Lyman direction, since the beginning of the day, the enemy has attacked the positions of our defenders twice towards Lyman.

In the Sloviansk direction, the enemy did not conduct offensive operations.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy carried out one offensive action in the Minkivka area.

In the Kostiantynivka direction, the invaders carried out nine offensive actions towards Kostiantynivka, Pleshchiivka, Illinivka, Sofiivka, and Novopavlivka. Three combat engagements are still ongoing.

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Since the beginning of the day, the Defense Forces have repelled 17 enemy assault actions in the Pokrovsk direction in the areas of the settlements of Rodynske, Hryshyne, Udachne, Novomykolaivka, Molodetske, and towards the settlements of Bilytske, Shevchenko. Three combat engagements have not yet been completed.

In the Oleksandrivka direction, the enemy carried out four offensive actions in the areas of the settlements of Ternove, Krasnohirske, and Zlahoda.

In the Huliaipole direction, there were 13 attacks towards the settlements of Dobropillia, Zaliznychne, Huliaipilske, Varvarivka, Myrny, Olenokostiantynivka. The enemy launched air strikes in the areas of the settlements of Novoselivka, Kopani, Svoboda, Yehorivka, Shyroke, Lisne.

In the Orikhiv direction, no active offensive actions by the enemy were recorded. The enemy launched air strikes in the areas of the settlement of Orikhiv.

In the Prydniprovskyi direction, the enemy did not conduct offensive operations.

In other directions, no significant changes in the situation are currently occurring. No attempts by the enemy to advance are recorded.

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