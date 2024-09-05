4 “Shaheds” shot down at night in Dnipropetrovs'k region
Kyiv • UNN
At night, Ukrainian air defense forces destroyed four Shahed drones over the Dnipro region. The defenders of the sky have successfully protected the region from the attack of enemy kamikaze drones.
Four enemy drones of the Shahed type were destroyed in Dnipropetrovs'k region at night, said the head of the Dnipropetrovs'k RMA Serhiy Lysak, UNN reports.
