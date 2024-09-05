Occupants shelled Nikopol district: poultry complex and administrative building damaged
Kyiv • UNN
Russian troops shelled Nikopol district using Grad rocket launchers, artillery and kamikaze drones. A poultry complex and an administrative building were damaged, with no casualties, and rescuers are assessing the consequences.
Head of Dnipropetrovs'k RMA Serhiy Lysak said that in the evening and at night Russian troops shelled Nikopol district. The aggressor used Grad multiple rocket launcher systems, heavy artillery and kamikaze drones, UNN reports .
Details
Nikopol, Pokrovska, Marhanetska, Myrivska and Chervonohryhorivska communities came under attack. The shelling damaged a poultry complex and an administrative building.
In the morning, the Russians continued to terrorize the area. Rescuers are clarifying the consequences of the shelling. According to preliminary data, there were no casualties.
