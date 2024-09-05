Occupants shelled Nikopol district: poultry complex and administrative building damaged

Head of Dnipropetrovs'k RMA Serhiy Lysak said that in the evening and at night Russian troops shelled Nikopol district. The aggressor used Grad multiple rocket launcher systems, heavy artillery and kamikaze drones, UNN reports .

Details

Nikopol, Pokrovska, Marhanetska, Myrivska and Chervonohryhorivska communities came under attack. The shelling damaged a poultry complex and an administrative building.

In the morning, the Russians continued to terrorize the area. Rescuers are clarifying the consequences of the shelling. According to preliminary data, there were no casualties.

