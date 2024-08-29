Russian troops shelled Dnipropetrovs'k several times throughout the day: 1 killed, 6 wounded

During the day, Russian occupation forces were actively attacking Dnipropetrovs'k region, using artillery, kamikaze drones and dropping explosives from drones. There are casualties in the region and at least one killed. This was reported by the head of the Dnipropetrovs'k RMA Serhiy Lysak, UNN reports.

Details

According to Lysak, from the very morning and throughout the day, the enemy was raging in the Nikopol region. The district center, Pokrovsk, Chervonohryhorivka and Marhanets communities were under enemy attack.

In addition, the aggressor dropped more than a dozen unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) on the populated areas. They used kamikaze drones and fired from artillery.

A 42-year-old woman was killed in Nikopol. Six people have been injured today as a result of Russian shelling. Men aged 60 and 67 are in serious condition. The wounded women aged 19 and 59 and men aged 74 and 30 are in moderate condition. - summarized the head of the RMA.

He said that in general, the infrastructure in the area was damaged. There were several fires.

In particular, a shopping center, an educational institution, 8 apartment buildings, 13 private houses, 5 outbuildings were damaged. A car and a gas pipeline were smashed. A power line was also damaged.

