Occupants shelled Nikopol: one killed, five wounded

Russian troops have once again shelled the city of Nikopol, Dnipro region, with artillery, killing a woman and injuring five other people. This was reported on Thursday by the head of the RMA Serhiy Lysak, UNN reports .

A 42-year-old woman was killed in Nikopol. Russians killed her by shelling the city with artillery. Five people were wounded. Women of 19 and 59 years old. And men aged 30, 60 and 74 - wrote Lysak.

According to him, the enemy attack damaged a shopping center, high-rise buildings, outbuildings, cars, and a gas pipeline.

Terrorist country shells Dnipro region: infrastructure damaged