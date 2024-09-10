38 “Shaheds” shot down over Ukraine at night, enemy attacked with Iskander and an X-31P missiles

At night, 38 Shahed attack drones out of 46 launched by Russian troops were shot down in the sky over Ukraine, 3 flew to Russia and the occupied territories, and three more probably crashed. The enemy also attacked with an Iskander-M missile and an X-31P missile, the Ukrainian Air Force reported on Tuesday, UNN reports.

Details

On the night of September 10, 2024, the Air Force's radio engineering troops detected and escorted 48 air attack vehicles. The Russian occupiers struck with an Iskander-M ballistic missile from the occupied Crimea, an X-31P anti-radar missile from the airspace over the Black Sea, and 46 Shahed attack UAVs (launch areas: Kursk, Yeysk - Russian Federation).

Aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, and mobile firing groups of the electronic warfare units of the Ukrainian Defense Forces were involved in repelling the enemy air attack.

As a result of the air battle, 38 attack UAVs were shot down. In addition, three drones left the controlled airspace of Ukraine, one in the direction of Russia and two in the direction of the occupied Luhansk region. Three more enemy UAVs were lost locally on the territory of Ukraine (presumably, they fell under the influence of electronic warfare) - the Ukrainian Armed Forces reported on social media.

The air defense system operated in Vinnytsia, Kyiv, Chernihiv, Kirovohrad, Mykolaiv, Odesa, Kherson, Cherkasy, Sumy, Dnipro, Kharkiv, Zaporizhzhia, and Poltava regions.

