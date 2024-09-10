38 “Shaheds” shot down over Ukraine at night, enemy attacked with Iskander and an X-31P missiles

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump set a condition for Zelenskyy to resume negotiations with the US

Trump set a condition for Zelenskyy to resume negotiations with the US

February 28, 10:28 PM
Trump and Vance's dispute with Zelensky: who else among world leaders supported Ukraine

Trump and Vance's dispute with Zelensky: who else among world leaders supported Ukraine

February 28, 10:53 PM
Explosions in Kyiv: Air defense repels attack of Russian "Shahed"

Explosions in Kyiv: Air defense repels attack of Russian “Shahed”

February 28, 11:39 PM
Musk demands to check billions in US aid to Ukraine

Musk demands to check billions in US aid to Ukraine

March 1, 12:46 AM
Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

03:40 AM
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM
38 "Shaheds" shot down over Ukraine at night, enemy attacked with Iskander and an X-31P missiles

38 “Shaheds” shot down over Ukraine at night, enemy attacked with Iskander and an X-31P missiles

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 30122 views

On the night of September 10, 2024, Ukraine repelled a massive attack by 48 Russian air attack aircraft. Defense forces shot down 38 Shahed attack UAVs and countered threats in 13 regions.

At night, 38 Shahed attack drones out of 46 launched by Russian troops were shot down in the sky over Ukraine, 3 flew to Russia and the occupied territories, and three more probably crashed. The enemy also attacked with an Iskander-M missile and an X-31P missile, the Ukrainian Air Force reported on Tuesday, UNN reports.

Details

On the night of September 10, 2024, the Air Force's radio engineering troops detected and escorted 48 air attack vehicles. The Russian occupiers struck with an Iskander-M ballistic missile from the occupied Crimea, an X-31P anti-radar missile from the airspace over the Black Sea, and 46 Shahed attack UAVs (launch areas: Kursk, Yeysk - Russian Federation).

Aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, and mobile firing groups of the electronic warfare units of the Ukrainian Defense Forces were involved in repelling the enemy air attack.

As a result of the air battle, 38 attack UAVs were shot down. In addition, three drones left the controlled airspace of Ukraine, one in the direction of Russia and two in the direction of the occupied Luhansk region. Three more enemy UAVs were lost locally on the territory of Ukraine (presumably, they fell under the influence of electronic warfare)

- the Ukrainian Armed Forces reported on social media.

The air defense system operated in Vinnytsia, Kyiv, Chernihiv, Kirovohrad, Mykolaiv, Odesa, Kherson, Cherkasy, Sumy, Dnipro, Kharkiv, Zaporizhzhia, and Poltava regions.

Air defense repelled a nighttime drone attack on the capital: all enemy drones destroyed9/10/24, 7:43 AM • 41418 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

War

