Air defense repelled a nighttime drone attack on the capital: all enemy drones destroyed

Since the beginning of September, the enemy has continued active air attacks on Ukraine, including Kyiv. Thus, tonight the capital was again threatened by a drone attack. This was reported by the head of the KCMA Serhiy Popko, reports UNN.

Details

According to the information, the air raid was announced at 04:00 and lasted almost two hours. The enemy drones came from different directions and in groups. However, due to the effective work of the air defense forces, all enemy drones were destroyed.

Preliminary reports indicate that there is no damage or casualties in Kyiv.

