Air defense continues to repel drone attack in Kyiv suburbs

In the suburbs of Kyiv, air defense operations against enemy drones continue. This was reported by the head of the KCMA Serhiy Popko, UNN reports.

Details

According to the information, air defense continues to work on attack drones in the suburbs of the capital. As a result, there may be loud noises and explosions in the area.

Rescue services are urging residents to remain calm and stay in shelters until the fighting ends. There are no reports of casualties or damage.

Kyiv is on air alert, air defense is in operation