Air defense continues to repel drone attack in Kyiv suburbs
Kyiv • UNN
Air defense systems continue to operate in the Kyiv suburbs against enemy drones. Rescuers are urging residents to stay calm and in shelters, and there is no information on injuries or damage.
In the suburbs of Kyiv, air defense operations against enemy drones continue. This was reported by the head of the KCMA Serhiy Popko, UNN reports.
Details
According to the information, air defense continues to work on attack drones in the suburbs of the capital. As a result, there may be loud noises and explosions in the area.
Rescue services are urging residents to remain calm and stay in shelters until the fighting ends. There are no reports of casualties or damage.
Kyiv is on air alert, air defense is in operation10.09.24, 04:08 • 42471 view