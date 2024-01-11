3 people wounded in Kherson as a result of Russian shelling

As a result of Russian aggression, 3 people were injured in Kherson region during the day. This was reported by the head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration Oleksandr Prokudin, UNN reports.

Details

According to the information, over the past day the enemy carried out 108 attacks, launching 482 shells from mortars, artillery, MLRS, tanks and UAVs. wrote Prokudin

Russian servicemen shot at residential areas of Kherson region.

Occupants set fire to a village in Kherson region: a couple was injured