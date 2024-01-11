3 people wounded in Kherson as a result of Russian shelling
Kyiv • UNN
In Kherson region, 3 people were wounded by Russian shelling, and the local administration reported 108 hostile attacks.
As a result of Russian aggression, 3 people were injured in Kherson region during the day. This was reported by the head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration Oleksandr Prokudin, UNN reports.
Details
According to the information, over the past day the enemy carried out 108 attacks, launching 482 shells from mortars, artillery, MLRS, tanks and UAVs.
Russian servicemen shot at residential areas of Kherson region.
