2.7 million UAH worth of faulty beds purchased for the army: case against Vinnytsia officials sent to court

Seven people, including the former head of the Housing and Maintenance Department of Vinnytsia, are suspected of embezzling over UAH 2.7 million from the defense budget during the procurement of army beds. The case against the accused has been sent to court. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Office of the Prosecutor General.

Details

According to the investigation, the former head of the Housing and Maintenance Department of Vinnytsia, three of his subordinates, and three entrepreneurs are suspected. Law enforcement officers established that at the end of 2022, an entrepreneur, involving two familiar businessmen and the leadership of the KEV Vinnytsia, organized the supply of 1,400 beds at almost twice the market value.

At the same time, some of the beds turned out to be of poor quality and unsuitable for use. The contract, it is specified, was concluded without a tender. Instead, controlled companies were used to simulate competition. As a result of the scheme, the state suffered losses of over UAH 2.7 million.

Part of the damages has already been compensated, but the state has not received full compensation. Therefore, the prosecutor's office filed a lawsuit to recover another UAH 2.3 million in favor of the state. - says Bohdan Lutsenko, Deputy Head of the Vinnytsia Specialized Prosecutor's Office in the Southern Region's Defense Sphere.

The actions of the accused are qualified under Parts 2, 3, 5 of Article 27, Part 5 of Article 191 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine - organization and embezzlement of other people's property by abuse of official position, committed by an organized group. The pre-trial investigation was carried out by detectives of the Territorial Department of the Bureau of Economic Security in Vinnytsia Oblast with the operational support of the Security Service of Ukraine and the Strategic Investigations Department of the National Police in the region.

Recall

