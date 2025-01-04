149 combat engagements took place in the frontline: the situation remains the most intense in two sectors - General Staff

ukenru
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 61265 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 150835 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 129248 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 136740 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 135173 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 173161 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 111023 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 165644 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104526 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113979 views

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 132714 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 131710 views
US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

05:55 PM • 49437 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

06:08 PM • 101543 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

06:35 PM • 103757 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 150863 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 173176 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 165653 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 193335 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 182491 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 131710 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 132714 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 143514 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 135087 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 152230 views
149 combat engagements took place in the frontline: the situation remains the most intense in two sectors - General Staff

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 32874 views

There were 149 combat engagements in the frontline, with the most difficult situation in the Pokrovske and Kursk sectors. The enemy carried out 31 air strikes, used 709 kamikaze drones and fired 3,500 times.

There were 149 combat engagements in the frontline since the beginning of the day. The situation is the hottest on the Pokrovsk and Kursk directions. This is stated in the report of the General Staff as of 22.00 on 04.01.2025, reports UNN.

Today, the enemy carried out 31 air strikes, dropping 48 drones, and used 709 kamikaze drones to destroy them. It fired about 3,500 times at the positions of our troops and populated areas,

- the statement said.

In the Kharkiv sector, the enemy attacked twice near Vovchansk and Starytsia. One firefight is still ongoing. Vovchanske Khutory, Okhrimivka and Mali Prokhody were hit by air strikes.

In the Kupyansk sector, the enemy tried to advance to our positions near Zahryzove and Petropavlivka four times during the day. Two of the enemy's attacks are still ongoing.

In the Liman sector, the enemy attacked 16 times in the areas of Pershotravneve, Nadiya, Novosergiyivka, Makiivka, Novoyehorivka, Yampolivka, Terny, Hryhorivka and Serebryansky forest. Our soldiers stopped all the attacks.

In the Kramatorsk sector, our defenders repelled nine enemy attacks in the areas of Chasovyi Yar, Bila Hora, Klishchiyivka and Stupochky.

In the Toretsk sector, the enemy conducted 11 offensives against the positions of Ukrainian troops in the areas of Toretsk, Diliyivka, Krymske and Shcherbynivka.

Since the beginning of the day, the enemy has tried to break into our defense 40 times in the Pokrovsk sector in the areas of Myrne, Tymofiivka, Baranivka, Myroliubivka, Promin, Lysivka, Zelene, Novyi Trud, Pokrovsk, Pishchane, Shevchenko, Solone, Novooleynivka, Kotlynne and Novovasylivka. Our units repelled 39 attacks, one firefight is still ongoing. According to the available information, the occupants' losses in the sector amounted to 365 people killed and wounded, one armored combat vehicle and one car were destroyed, and four cars and two motorcycles were damaged.

In the Kurakhove sector, the enemy attacked our positions 16 times. The enemy was most active in the area of Sribne, Petropavlivka, Kostyantynopil, Kurakhove, Kostyantynopilske and Dachne, where Ukrainian defenders repelled 11 attacks, five of which are still ongoing. Ulakly, Oleksiyivka and Kostyantynopil were attacked by UAVs. The enemy's losses in this sector since the beginning of the day amounted to 125 occupants killed and wounded, and two infantry fighting vehicles, two cars, two motorcycles and one cannon were destroyed.

In the Vremivsk sector, our troops repelled 15 enemy attacks near Dachne and Yantarne, two more engagements are still ongoing. The enemy launched an air strike on Temyrivka, Rozlyv, Iskra and Burlatske, dropping 11 guided aerial bombs. 

In the Orikhivsk sector , our defenders successfully repelled one enemy attempt to advance near Novodanylivka. 

In the Prydniprovsky sector, the enemy continues to try to drive our units from their positions, where it made two unsuccessful assaults on Ukrainian troops' positions near Zabych and Kozatsky islands over the past day.

Ukrainian defenders repelled 30 enemy attacks in the Kursk sector . In addition, the enemy launched nine air strikes with 19 guided bombs and fired 265 artillery shells at our troops' positions and localities.

The enemy did not conduct any active operations in the Siverske and Huliaipil directions. 

Zelensky: Russian army lost up to a battalion of DPRK troops near only one village in Kursk region04.01.25, 20:47 • 42672 views

Olga Rozgon

War
heneralnyi-shtab-zbroinykh-syl-ukrainyGeneral Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
ukraineUkraine
kramatorskKramatorsk
kharkivKharkiv

