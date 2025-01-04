149 combat engagements took place in the frontline: the situation remains the most intense in two sectors - General Staff

There were 149 combat engagements in the frontline since the beginning of the day. The situation is the hottest on the Pokrovsk and Kursk directions. This is stated in the report of the General Staff as of 22.00 on 04.01.2025, reports UNN.

Today, the enemy carried out 31 air strikes, dropping 48 drones, and used 709 kamikaze drones to destroy them. It fired about 3,500 times at the positions of our troops and populated areas, - the statement said.

In the Kharkiv sector, the enemy attacked twice near Vovchansk and Starytsia. One firefight is still ongoing. Vovchanske Khutory, Okhrimivka and Mali Prokhody were hit by air strikes.

In the Kupyansk sector, the enemy tried to advance to our positions near Zahryzove and Petropavlivka four times during the day. Two of the enemy's attacks are still ongoing.

In the Liman sector, the enemy attacked 16 times in the areas of Pershotravneve, Nadiya, Novosergiyivka, Makiivka, Novoyehorivka, Yampolivka, Terny, Hryhorivka and Serebryansky forest. Our soldiers stopped all the attacks.

In the Kramatorsk sector, our defenders repelled nine enemy attacks in the areas of Chasovyi Yar, Bila Hora, Klishchiyivka and Stupochky.

In the Toretsk sector, the enemy conducted 11 offensives against the positions of Ukrainian troops in the areas of Toretsk, Diliyivka, Krymske and Shcherbynivka.

Since the beginning of the day, the enemy has tried to break into our defense 40 times in the Pokrovsk sector in the areas of Myrne, Tymofiivka, Baranivka, Myroliubivka, Promin, Lysivka, Zelene, Novyi Trud, Pokrovsk, Pishchane, Shevchenko, Solone, Novooleynivka, Kotlynne and Novovasylivka. Our units repelled 39 attacks, one firefight is still ongoing. According to the available information, the occupants' losses in the sector amounted to 365 people killed and wounded, one armored combat vehicle and one car were destroyed, and four cars and two motorcycles were damaged.

In the Kurakhove sector, the enemy attacked our positions 16 times. The enemy was most active in the area of Sribne, Petropavlivka, Kostyantynopil, Kurakhove, Kostyantynopilske and Dachne, where Ukrainian defenders repelled 11 attacks, five of which are still ongoing. Ulakly, Oleksiyivka and Kostyantynopil were attacked by UAVs. The enemy's losses in this sector since the beginning of the day amounted to 125 occupants killed and wounded, and two infantry fighting vehicles, two cars, two motorcycles and one cannon were destroyed.

In the Vremivsk sector, our troops repelled 15 enemy attacks near Dachne and Yantarne, two more engagements are still ongoing. The enemy launched an air strike on Temyrivka, Rozlyv, Iskra and Burlatske, dropping 11 guided aerial bombs.

In the Orikhivsk sector , our defenders successfully repelled one enemy attempt to advance near Novodanylivka.

In the Prydniprovsky sector, the enemy continues to try to drive our units from their positions, where it made two unsuccessful assaults on Ukrainian troops' positions near Zabych and Kozatsky islands over the past day.

Ukrainian defenders repelled 30 enemy attacks in the Kursk sector . In addition, the enemy launched nine air strikes with 19 guided bombs and fired 265 artillery shells at our troops' positions and localities.

The enemy did not conduct any active operations in the Siverske and Huliaipil directions.

